Nigeria: Group Unveils Campus Story Initiative to Fight Sexual Harassment

The Women and Children Education Foundation (WOMCEF) has launched the Campus Story Initiative, a groundbreaking programme aimed at tackling sexual harassment in Nigerian universities while promoting a culture of critical reading and intellectual engagement among students.

The initiative is anchored on Campus Story (Misunderstood Love), a novel written by WOMCEF founder Glorious Amalu-Jack, which presents realistic campus scenarios to help students, lecturers, and administrators identify and address harassment.

According to WOMCEF, the programme seeks to equip students with the knowledge and confidence to recognise predatory behavior, uphold professional boundaries, and report misconduct.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, Glorious Amalu-Jack described the programme as a blueprint for transforming universities into safe, respectful, and intellectually vibrant spaces.

"This initiative is not just about reading a book; it is about empowering students to navigate campus life with awareness and integrity," she said.

A key component of the initiative is the Reading Pageant-Intellectual Competition, in which participants analyze the novel, debate ethical dilemmas, and propose practical solutions for creating safer campus environments.

The programme also includes panel discussions that use scenarios from the book to distinguish genuine relationships from harassment, encouraging open dialogue and critical thinking.

WOMCEF expects the programme to benefit students, institutions, and society at large. For students, it offers a clear understanding of consent and misconduct.

For universities, it provides a ready-to-use educational tool to complement existing policies. For the broader society, it aims to cultivate a generation of graduates who are both intellectually and emotionally aware, capable of driving social change and innovation.

The organisation has set an ambitious target of one million reads within three months, with e-copies available on Selar and hard copies supplied on demand.

University administrations, student unions, educators, and partners are being urged to adopt the program and actively participate in fostering safer campuses.

She said; "Campus Story (Misunderstood Love) is more than a book; it is the heart of a movement. By using this powerful story as our foundation, the WOMCEF Campus Story Initiative provides a unique, empathetic, and intellectually rigorous pathway to safer, more enlightened campuses.

"We are not just talking about change; we are providing the tools to read it, understand it, and live it. We are waiting to see the institution with the highest number of readers, the best safe learning environment. Above all, to see the school with the best lecturer."