Nigeria: Disregard Fresh 'Sit-At-Home Order From Terrorists' - Army Tells Southeast Residents

The Nigerian Army, through its 82 Division headquarters, has urged citizens of the South East region to disregard the threat by terrorists who have threatened to impose a new sit-at-home order in the area starting from Thursday, 20 November 2025.

A statement by Lt. Col Olabisi Ayeni, Deputy Director, Public Relations, titled 'Public Notice: South East is Open and Secured for Business on 20 November 2025 and Beyond made this known

Full text of the statement reads, "The attention of 82 Division Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a recent threat message on a fake "sit-at-home" order being circulated online by some criminal elements threatening a lockdown today, Thursday, 20 November 2025.

"The threat message is designed to create fear in the public domain, disrupt sources of livelihood and destabilize the South East Region.

"It is also aimed at undermining the authority of the government and the achievements of our security forces in the region who have succeeded in eradicating unlawful sit-at-home order by proscribed groups.

"We wish to unequivocally assure the good people of the South East that such threats are baseless and will not hold as no illegal order will disrupt the peace and freedom of law-abiding citizens.

"82 Division in coordination with the Nigerian Police and other sister security agencies, has implemented a robust security plan to ensure the complete safety of all citizens.Forces are deployed to safeguard lives, property, and critical infrastructure and prevent any acts of sabotage or violence.

"We guarantee that Freedom of Movement is Protected and residents are free to conduct their lawful activities without fear or hindrance. There will be peaceful coexistence and economic activities will thrive in the region.

"We urge the public to disregard messages of fear and coercion spread by groups whose only aim is to create panic and hinder progress in the region for their selfish interest. Citizens are therefore encouraged to go about their lawful duties and businesses without fear.

"We call on all residents to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive of ongoing efforts to maintain stability. If you see something, please say something. Together, we will ensure that no threat succeeds in disrupting the peace and unity of our country.

"Criminal elements are warned as anyone taking laws into their hands or attempting to enforce any unfounded illegal order through any means will be decisively dealt with according to the law."