Nigeria: Insecurity - Group Demands Replacement of Defense Ministers

The Campaign for Democracy (CD) has expressed outrage over the frightening escalation of insecurity across Nigeria and the continued loss of innocent lives at the hands of terrorists and bandits.

The group, in a statement by its National Secretary, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, said the renewed wave of attacks is not only alarming but has now reached a point that threatens the very stability of the Nigerian state.

It stated that the current insecurity ravaging the country is a direct reflection of the gross incompetence, inexperience, and alarming administrative failure of the two Ministers saddled with the responsibility of managing the Defence Ministry.

The group said: "At a time when Nigeria stands at a critical crossroads, battling terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, and politically instigated violence, the nation cannot afford such dangerous mediocrity at the heart of its security architecture.

"The duo currently overseeing the Defence Ministry has demonstrated neither the depth of knowledge, the strategic experience, nor the decisive leadership required to manage Nigeria's complex security challenges.

"Their performance has been embarrassingly weak, and their inability to provide direction is undermining the courageous efforts of our military personnel and frustrating the broader security agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"Their administrative incompetence has become a stumbling block to the President's commitment to restoring peace and stability. With each passing day, the gap between presidential intent and actual execution widens, and this gap is squarely traceable to the inexperience and lack of capacity of those occupying the Defence Ministry.

"At this moment of grave national danger, Nigeria cannot continue to sacrifice competence on the altar of political loyalty."

The group warned that Tinubu must now make a decisive break from political compensation and place the national interest above every other consideration.

"Nigerians deserve a Defence Ministry led by individuals of proven expertise, patriotic strength, and unquestionable experience in security management, not political allies who have become liabilities to the system.

"We also note with deep concern the growing evidence that certain desperate politicians, fearful of losing relevance and political control, are quietly fanning the flames of insecurity across the nation.

"Their aim is simple: destabilize Nigeria, create fear and chaos, and undermine the administration in order to hijack political power through the backdoor.

"The rising wave of killings, targeted attacks, and coordinated assaults on defenseless citizens is not unconnected to these dangerous power games.

"We condemn this criminal conspiracy in the strongest terms and calls on security agencies to expose and prosecute all political actors involved.

"Nigerians are tired. Communities are bleeding. Families are being destroyed. Entire regions are living under fear and hopelessness. The bloodshed must end.

"The Campaign for Democracy therefore calls on President Tinubu to immediately reorganize the Defence Ministry and appoint competent, patriotic, and battle-tested individuals who possess the intellectual and strategic capacity to confront the menace of terrorism head-on.

"Only then can the President's Renewed Hope agenda translate into meaningful reality for millions of Nigerians.

"Nigeria cannot afford further delay. Nigeria cannot withstand more avoidable deaths. Enough of these killings."