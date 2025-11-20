Liberia Calls for Global African Unity in Climate Justice Push At COP30

Belém — Liberia has issued a forceful appeal for Africans on the continent and across the diaspora to unite behind a common climate justice agenda, declaring that global climate negotiations must reflect the shared history, vulnerabilities, and aspirations of African-descended people everywhere.

Delivering Liberia's national statement at the High-Level Segment of COP30, Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA), outlined a vision centered on solidarity, ambition, and practical solutions for a rapidly changing climate.

Liberia Urges Unified African Front

Dr. Yarkpawolo reminded delegates that Africa remains one of the lowest emitters of greenhouse gases but continues to endure many of the world's most severe climate impacts. He called on Africans worldwide to move with a unified voice, saying, "We are one people, with one history--and we must shape one resilient future together."

Liberia reaffirmed its support for the Least Developed Countries (LDC) Group and commended Brazil's presidency of COP30. The country also endorsed the Belém Declaration on People of African Descent, a document emphasizing dignity, rights, and leadership for African-descended communities around the world.

The EPA Executive Director urged the African diaspora to stand firmly behind the continent's demand for recognition of Africa's Special Needs and Circumstances under the Paris Agreement. He also encouraged Africans at home to support their counterparts across the Americas and the Caribbean who continue to push for greater representation and influence in global climate governance.

National Climate Commitments Highlighted

In outlining Liberia's climate ambition, Dr. Yarkpawolo announced the submission of the country's Third-Generation Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which targets a 64% emissions reduction by 2035. He stressed that adaptation remains Liberia's top priority, calling for the Global Goal on Adaptation to become fully operational with measurable targets and reliable, grant-based financing.

He highlighted nature-based solutions--such as forest conservation, mangrove protection, and wetland restoration--as critical to the nation's resilience strategy. Liberia, he said, seeks stronger climate-finance partnerships to scale these efforts.

The country further aligned with the African Group's position on a development-centered Just Transition, advocating an approach that expands energy access, protects vulnerable communities, and avoids punitive trade measures against developing nations.

A Call for Shared Purpose

Framing climate justice as a global African cause, Dr. Yarkpawolo stressed that COP30 should serve as a moment to strengthen unity and collective purpose.

"Climate justice for Africa must be a point of convergence for all African people--on the continent and in the diaspora," he said.

Liberia concluded its national address by reaffirming its commitment to African cooperation and multilateral climate action, positioning itself as a partner in shaping a more just, resilient future for the region and the world.