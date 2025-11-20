Liberia: EPA Calls for Climate Finance, Cleaner Mining At COP30

BELÉM — The Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia is urging stronger climate finance, cleaner mining technologies, and a just transition for workers and communities as part of the country's effort to overhaul its mining sector. The call was made Tuesday in a keynote address at the Liberian Pavilion at COP30 in Belém, Brazil--an appeal aimed at positioning mining as a driver of both economic growth and climate action.

EPA Says Mining Must Support Liberia's Climate Future

Delivering the keynote, John K. Jallah Jr., Director of Compliance and Enforcement at the EPA and Liberia's National Focal Point for the Minamata Convention, said Liberia is committed to reshaping mining into a climate-resilient and environmentally responsible industry.

"Mining is part of our identity as a nation, but it must no longer undermine the future we are trying to build," Jallah said. "We must balance extraction with environmental protection, community wellbeing, and stronger climate action."

Jallah noted that while mining remains central to national revenue, it also drives deforestation, mercury contamination, polluted waterways, and increased climate vulnerability in communities. He cited the growing risks of mercury poisoning in artisanal mining areas, degraded landscapes, and the flooding of abandoned pits that threaten lives and livelihoods.

Calls for Climate Finance and Clean Technology

Jallah said Liberia's reform effort centers on cleaner technologies, reduced emissions, stronger community benefit systems, and the integration of renewable energy and climate resilience into mining operations. He emphasized that the transition will not succeed without substantial climate financing and global partnerships.

He argued that despite mining's clear links to climate mitigation and adaptation, it remains "largely overlooked in climate finance," even though targeted support could drive meaningful environmental and social change.

Liberia is seeking financing for mercury-free artisanal technologies, renewable-energy-powered operations, digital environmental monitoring systems, mine closure and land restoration efforts, and resilience and livelihood programs for mining communities.

"Mining reforms are climate action," Jallah said. "Cleaner mining reduces emissions, restores ecosystems, and protects communities. Climate finance must recognize this and support our efforts."

Commitment to a Just Transition

Jallah stressed that Liberia's reforms include measures to ensure that workers and mining communities are not left behind. He pointed to plans for safer alternatives for artisanal miners, economic opportunities for women and youth, green-skills training for workers, and stronger benefit-sharing systems.

Strengthening Transparency and Accountability

The EPA highlighted ongoing governance reforms, including contract disclosure, revenue transparency, enhanced environmental monitoring, and stronger community participation--standards Jallah said are necessary to build trust and attract responsible investment.

Liberia Invites Global Partners

Liberia used the COP30 platform to invite partnerships from development agencies, civil society, the private sector, and research institutions. Potential collaboration focus areas include clean-mining technology deployment, community livelihood support, improved environmental enforcement, renewable-energy integration, and land-restoration programs.

"Liberia is choosing a future where communities benefit, the environment is protected, and critical minerals support global climate solutions," Jallah said in closing. "With partnership, innovation, and commitment, this transition is within our reach."