Liberia: Fy2026 U.S.$1.2b Budget Hearings Begin

The House of Representatives on Tuesday, November 19, 2025, officially opened public hearings on the revenue component of the Draft National Budget for Fiscal Year 2026, marking the beginning of a rigorous legislative scrutiny process for President Joseph N. Boakai's proposed US$1.2 billion spending plan.

The hearings follow the formal submission of the draft budget by the Executive Branch through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP). During last week's session, the House Plenary unanimously mandated its Joint Committee on Ways, Means, Finance, Public Accounts, and Expenditure to conduct a comprehensive review and report findings and recommendations for ratification.

Chairman of the House's Budget Committee, Rep. Mike Jurry, emphasized that the scrutiny is essential to ensure fiscal responsibility and alignment with national priorities.

"This process is aimed at guaranteeing that every financial decision is carefully considered and approved by both legislative bodies," Jurry noted. "We owe the Liberian people a budget that truly responds to their needs, not just one that looks good on paper."

The Senate announced last week that it will hold its own independent budget hearings--an unusual yet constitutionally acceptable move intended to deepen legislative oversight and allow for a more robust cross-chamber analysis of the record-breaking fiscal envelope.

The proposed FY2026 budget totals US$1.2 billion, the highest in Liberia's modern history. Its revenue structure is anchored on the following components, Domestic Revenue is US$1.13 billion (94%), External Resources equal US$72 million (6%), Tax Revenue is US$726.97 million, and Non-Tax Revenue is US$83.92 million. Others are Mittal Steel Sign-on Bonus of US$200 million, and Contingent Revenue equals US$28 million.

Government officials have praised the budget as a bold demonstration of Liberia's improving domestic revenue capacity. However, experts, civil society groups, and fiscal policy observers remain cautious.

Critics have flagged major vulnerabilities with the budget, especially what they referred to as over-reliance on uncertain revenue sources.

A key criticism centers on the budget's dependence on contingent revenue, which experts describe as "fragile" and "highly uncertain." Contingent revenue--funds expected but not guaranteed--is considered the weakest pillar of the budget.

One economic commentator noted, "A budget of this magnitude cannot stand firmly when it leans heavily on what may or may not materialize. It exposes the entire fiscal framework to risk."

Misalignment with the ARREST Agenda

Observers argue that the FY2026 draft budget appears to contradict President Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), which prioritizes Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism.

Despite these stated priorities, education allocations remain low, early childhood education receives just US$20,000, health sector allocations do not reflect the country's post-pandemic rebuilding needs.

A civil society advocate described the budget as "a mismatch between policy and resource commitment."

Another major concern is the steep rise in debt servicing obligations. For FY2026, debt servicing will consume US$230 million, representing a 50.3% increase from 2025.

Lawmakers worry this trend could squeeze out funding for critical socioeconomic programs.

"We cannot develop if half our budget is going to paying past debts," one lawmaker remarked informally on Capitol Hill.

Despite the criticisms, the FY2026 budget carries significant implications for Liberia's development trajectory, especially in the areas of infrastructure, energy, business environment improvement, and long-term economic growth.

Infrastructure development--particularly roads--is central to the ARREST Agenda. Higher domestic revenue could theoretically translate into better financing for paved road expansion, rural road rehabilitation, bridge construction, and urban transportation upgrades.

Such investments are key to lowering transportation costs, boosting agriculture, and linking markets nationwide.

As it relates to stimulating private sector growth, it is evident that a more stable fiscal environment has the potential to improve investor confidence, reduce business transaction costs, and expand employment opportunities.

If managed prudently, many believe, the US$1.2 billion envelope could spark renewed private-sector activity, especially in agriculture, energy, and telecommunications.

With 94% of revenues projected to be domestically generated, Liberia is signaling a shift toward reduced donor dependency--a major milestone for long-term development planning.

However, that projection relies heavily on optimistic revenue assumptions, which lawmakers say must be carefully validated.

Senate Hearings Expected to Deepen Review

As the Senate prepares for its separate hearings, fiscal policy analysts believe a bicameral deep dive will lead to more refined appropriations and better alignment with national priorities.

Critics especially hope the Senate will revisit the funding gaps in health and education, question the basis of contingent revenue assumptions, strengthen allocations for job-creating infrastructure, and ensure consistency with the ARREST Agenda.

A stakeholder noted that, "The Senate's participation is crucial. This is not just about passing a budget--it's about crafting a realistic blueprint for Liberia's future."

As FY2026 budget hearings commence, lawmakers face the delicate balance between ambition and reality. The proposed fiscal plan presents enormous opportunities for economic transformation--yet also exposes vulnerabilities that must be addressed to ensure sustainable development.

Whether the Legislature refines the proposal to strengthen its credibility and alignment with national priorities remains to be seen. The coming weeks of hearings will likely determine how effectively the budget can advance Liberia's infrastructure growth, economic stability, and national development goals.