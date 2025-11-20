Liberia's Call for Collective Climate Justice At COP30

At COP30 in Belém, Brazil, Liberia delivered a powerful national statement that resonated across Africa and the global African diaspora. Speaking at the High-Level Segment, Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA), championed a bold vision: African unity as the driving force for climate justice, and Liberia's leadership through concrete action.

Key message: We are one people, with one history--and we must shape one resilient future together.

Standing in solidarity with LDCs and saluting Brazil's leadership, Liberia reaffirmed its support for the Recognition of Africa's special needs and Circumstances, as enshrined in the Paris Agreement. Equally, Liberia proudly backed the Belém Declaration on People of African Descent, asserting the dignity, rights, and leadership of African-descended communities worldwide.

A unifying appeal across continents

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

To the African diaspora: Your voice matters--stand firmly with Africa's demand for recognition of Special Needs and Circumstances. When Africa rises, you rise.

To Africans on the continent: Stand with your brothers and sisters across the Americas and the Caribbean as they claim their rightful place in global climate governance. When they are recognized, we are all recognized.

Liberia's climate ambition and priorities

Enhanced NDC: Liberia has submitted its Third Generation Nationally Determined Contribution, targeting a 64% emissions reduction by 2035.

Adaptation first: As one of the world's most climate-vulnerable countries with significant mitigation potential, Liberia calls for a fully operational Global Goal on Adaptation--anchored in measurable indicators and backed by real, accessible, predictable, and grant-based finance.

Nature-based solutions: Liberia underscores the protection of forests, mangroves, and wetlands as critical pillars for resilience and climate action and calls for stronger financing partnerships to scale impact.

Just Transition: Liberia aligns with the African Group on a development-centered, nationally driven Just Transition that expands energy access, safeguards communities, and avoids harmful trade measures that undermine progress.

A moment to Remember

Liberia's message at COP30 was clear and galvanizing: climate justice for Africa must be the point of convergence for all African people--on the continent and in the diaspora. Our unity is our power. Through ambition, solidarity, and partnership, Liberia stands ready to help shape a fairer, more resilient future for the subregion and the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We are one people. We share one history. Together, we will forge a resilient future.