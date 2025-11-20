Liberia: CRS Launches 5-Year Strategic Plan

Catholic Relief Services (CRS) has officially launched its new five-year country strategy for Liberia, covering the period 2025-2030, with a renewed commitment to strengthening community-led development, human dignity, and resilience across the country. The launch event, held in Monrovia, brought together government officials, religious leaders, development partners, civil society representatives, and community stakeholders.

Delivering the keynote address and serving as the chief launcher, Internal Affairs Minister Hon. Francis Sakila Nyumalin praised CRS for its long-standing dedication to the Liberian people and described the new strategy titled "In Their Own Hands" as a major boost to the government's ARES Agenda for Inclusive Development.

"It is a profound honor to stand before you not merely as a guest, but as a key partner of an organization that has been a beacon of hope for decades," Minister Nyumalin said. He noted that the strategy's focus on dignity, empowerment, and community ownership aligns directly with national priorities, emphasizing agriculture, rural development, education, sanitation, and institutional resilience.

According to him, CRS's shift toward community-designed and community-owned development "moves Liberia away from dependency and toward sustainable progress built on the innovation and resilience of its people." He assured CRS of the government's commitment to removing bureaucratic barriers and strengthening local governance structures to ensure full implementation of the strategy.

Archbishop Gabriel Blamo Snosio Jubwe, who delivered his solidarity statement at the launch, highlighted CRS's historical role in Liberia from the years of civil conflict through peacebuilding and national recovery.

"The strategy is rooted in Catholic social teaching: human dignity, solidarity, the preferential option for the poor, subsidiarity, care for creation, and participation in the common good," Archbishop Jubwe said. He emphasized that Liberia continues to face major challenges, including poverty, climate change, youth unemployment, and fragile institutions.

He added that the new CRS roadmap seeks to help build communities "where justice, peace, and opportunity flourish where every Liberian child can dream and every family can thrive." The Catholic Church, he affirmed, stands ready to work alongside CRS, government institutions, and development partners to ensure the strategy's successful implementation.

For her part, CRS Country Representative Glynnis Cummings-John Udoakang described the launch as a significant milestone in CRS's nearly seven-decade presence in Liberia.

"Since 1957, our work has been shaped by our intention to walk side-by-side with Liberians for a better future," she said. The new strategy focuses on four key sectors:

Agriculture, Landscapes, and Livelihoods, Health, Nutrition, and WASH Education, and Relief Response.

Given Liberia's large youth population, all sectors will intentionally integrate youth engagement, peacebuilding, good governance, and justice approaches. Udoakang emphasized that the strategy was developed through extensive national consultations, including workshops and community dialogues, to ensure the priorities reflect the lived realities of Liberians.

"We will continue to be good stewards of the resources entrusted to us, serve communities with compassion, and deliver results transparently," she added.

"Together, we can create a better Liberia, a place where development is truly in the hands of the people."

However, Special Representative speaking for World Bank Country Representative Madam Georgia Wallen highlighted the Bank's continued commitment to women's empowerment, economic resilience, and girls' education in Liberia. The World Bank is partnering with the Ministry of Gender and CRS on six major projects, including the Liberia Within Farmer Project, which supports over 36,000 women in 490 communities. Other interventions focus on adolescent health, GBV prevention, and increasing women's participation in decision-making.

The Bank is also supporting key policy reforms such as the Female Genital Mutilation Prohibition Act and expanding legal aid services. In education, the Excellence in Learning Education Project aims to improve quality learning opportunities for children, especially girls, while strengthening school-based GBV reporting systems. The World Bank pledged continued technical and institutional support to the Ministry of Gender.

Outlining several of its involvement, the World Bank Rep. named CRS-Gender Ministry collaboration on women's economic empowerment, Increased World Bank support for the Ministry's institutional strengthening, and an ongoing policy dialogue on women's legal and leadership reforms

Furthermore, LINCO Chairperson Mrs. Aminata Kamara praised CRS for launching the Liberia Purchase Strategy 2025-2030, describing it as a strong commitment to locally led, evidence-based, and sustainable development.

She noted that the strategy aligns with LINCO's localization report, which calls for empowering local actors and promoting collective action among government, communities, and development partners. Mrs. Kamara commended CRS for grounding its initiatives in Liberia's realities and strengthening local systems, congratulating the organization for its leadership.

As the ceremony concluded, Minister Nyumalin formally declared the CRS Liberia Country Program Strategy 2025-2030 launched. Stakeholders expressed optimism that the roadmap will deepen collaboration among government, faith-based institutions, and development partners.

With a shared vision anchored in dignity, resilience, and community empowerment, CRS and its partners committed to transforming lives, strengthening systems, and ensuring a more just and inclusive Liberia for all.