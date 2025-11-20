Nigeria: 'Your Daughter Needs Help - AGN Elections Should Not Be Your Focus' - - Emeka Rollas to Rita Daniels

"All those people cheering you up to go become AGN President are your enemies. And all those celebs who know this truth but chose to heap blame on Emeka Rollas are worse enemies of our Guild..."

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has commented on the ongoing marital crisis between actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels and her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the rift began in October after allegations of domestic violence and drug abuse surfaced.

The situation later escalated, with additional claims of age falsification, drug-related misconduct, and abuse of power.

In a statement posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, Mr Rollas said he chose to speak out because his name had been dragged into the couple's marital issues.

He added that he felt compelled to address the allegations and misconceptions, especially as he was nearing the end of his tenure as AGN President.

Statement

Mr Rollas said: "Let me begin with the matter many have been tagging me to respond to. Prince Ned Nwoko is the Chairman of the Board of Patrons, AGN, and Regina Daniels is a member of the Guild. Regina and her mother are also personally known to me. Because this is fundamentally a family issue, I have been deliberately silent, not out of fear, but out of respect. However, as the President of AGN, and since my name is constantly being dragged, I must state my truth.

"For years, the Board of Trustees has allowed me to stand at the frontline of battles, while they protect their reputations from behind. Many senior colleagues are aware of the truth surrounding recent events, yet they have remained silent. I am calling on those who were present at the last series shoot and fully aware of what is happening: Okey Bakassi, Charles Inojie, Chinyere Wilfred, Jide Kosoko, and Sanni Danji. You were all on set during the last production in question. You saw things firsthand, especially regarding Regina, and we all know she needs help."

Help

Furthermore, Mr Rollas described the silence of his colleagues, who were aware of the matter, as unfair, noting that it had left him vulnerable to attacks.

He also revealed that he had once witnessed the lawmaker complain about the actress's smoking habit.

"While we were planning our roundtable meeting in South Africa, Senator Nwoko called me personally and gave a condition that he would only allow Regina to travel if I promised she wouldn't travel through Lagos. This is a fact, and I state it because it has been twisted against me repeatedly.

"On the day of your son's birthday, Regina by the staircase of a popular kids playground in Wuse 2 and in the presence of your friends and also a few AGN members Agility, Nazareth Jesse, and some of my SSA, your husband made a statement to you regarding your smoking habit when you introduced a senator daughter who had female kids to him, in his words if you stop smoking you'll have your own daughter", said Mr Rollas.

The AGN President added that the 64-year-old informed him he had already involved Regina's family over her smoking habit.

Mr Rollas further stated that Mr Nwoko reached out to him because, according to him, Regina had refused to quit smoking.

He said, "This incident was witnessed; it is not hearsay. My concern here is not to shame you; no, my problem is that you need help. Many of our members have received help before you, which the Guild was instrumental in providing.

"It is not a crime to seek support. I hate it when mature individuals in the Industry call me from behind, say trash about me, but won't be brave enough to confront me with the reality."

Enter Regina's mother

Moreover, Mr Rollas urged Regina's mother, Rita Daniels, to prioritise her daughter's health rather than concern herself with the AGN elections.

He reaffirmed that the guild must remain a safe and protective space for all members.

"I say this respectfully, if your daughter's home and health are in distress, AGN elections should not be your priority. Our Guild must be a safe place, and when people in leadership positions openly justify harmful habits as "a celebrity lifestyle," it puts our younger members at risk.

"All those people cheering you up to go become AGN President are your enemies. And all those celebs who know this truth but chose to heap blame on Emeka Rollas are worse enemies of our Guild", he said.

Ned Nwoko

Additionally, Mr Rollas criticised Mr Nwoko, the Guild's Chairman of the Board of Patrons, for bringing his marital issues to social media and publicly calling her out.

He further denied claims that Mr Nwoko funded the AGN, paid for and furnished its office, or donated N200 million to the Guild.

Mr Rollas said, "It is not suitable for a man of your status to go on social media and publicly call out your wife in something I still believe can be handled internally. I still think there are better ways to do it. Also, sir, several false narratives about the Guild spread without correction. Regina and her mother have repeatedly claimed that you funded AGN, rented and furnished the office, and donated N200 million to the Guild.

"At our office launch, you said the N200 million was for your wife, not for AGN. The misinformation circulating everywhere is part of the burden I'm carrying, as I try to explain. You should have let people know it's money you gave to your wife for her film production and not to the Guild."

He cautioned the public against contacting him privately about the issue, noting that he silently carried many burdens for years.

However, he insisted he would not allow false accusations to tarnish his legacy.

"I am speaking now because people keep dragging my name, and the silence of stakeholders is also not helping matters. If people choose to remain quiet out of fear of the benefits they hope to receive, then I will decide to clear my name, as I owe it to myself to maintain my dignity.

"I kindly ask that no one call me privately about this statement. I have carried many burdens quietly for years, but I will not allow false accusations to stain my legacy. I have served with my whole heart, and I will leave with my integrity intact."