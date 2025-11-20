Liberia: LERC Holds Public Hearing On LEC's Application for Revised Electricity Tariffs

The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) has convened a well-attended one-day public hearing to discuss the Liberia Electricity Corporation's (LEC) application for a revised electricity tariff for the next three years (2026-2028)

The proposed adjustments, if approved, will leave residential rates for the public (homes) untouched, but will introduce increases for non-residential, medium-voltage, and social users while simultaneously decreasing the tariff for the social sector.

The hearing, held yesterday, November 19, 2025, at the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), witnessed participation from a diverse range of stakeholders, including representatives from various businesses, industrial sectors, civil society organizations, government officials, and students, among others.

The atmosphere was charged with anticipation and concern as attendees sought clarity on the proposed changes and their potential impact on their respective sectors.

LEC officials, during their presentation, presented the rationale behind the tariff adjustment, emphasizing the need for financial sustainability and improved operational efficiency.

The corporation stated that the current tariff structure, in place for January 2022-2025, has strained its resources and hampered its ability to maintain and expand its electricity infrastructure for the past four years.

The key aspects of the proposal include Residential Rates (Homes), Non-Residential (Businesses, commercial establishments, among others), Medium Voltage Users (Large industrial users), and the Social Sector.

In its breakdown, LEC proposed that residential rates remain unchanged at 0.24 for the next three years, a decision intended to protect households from any additional financial burden, especially given the current economic climate.

The LEC also said Non-Residential (business, commercial establishments, and other non-residential consumers will face a proposed increase in their electricity rates from 0.22 to 0.24, an increase of 0.02, resulting in 9%.

The LEC management argued that these users consume significantly more electricity and should therefore contribute a greater portion of the cost of generating, transmitting, and distributing power for the next three years.

According to the LEC, they are proposing a decrease in the tariff applied to the Social Sector, encompassing institutions like hospitals, schools, and orphanages, from 0.15 to 0.13, a decrease of -0.02, resulting in a decrease of -13%.

This move further justified the LEC's intent to support these critical public services and alleviate some of their financial pressures, ensuring affordable and reliable electricity for the next three years.

The LEC also revealed that Medium Voltage Users, which include large industrial users connected to the medium voltage grid, will experience an increase in their tariff from 0.19 to 0.20, an increase of 0.01, totaling 5%.

This adjustment, LEC said, is intended to reflect the higher costs associated with servicing this segment of the customer base, as it is expected to last for the next three years once approved by LERC.

Meanwhile, throughout the hearing, stakeholders were given the opportunity to voice their opinions, raise concerns, ask the necessary questions, and seek clarification on the LEC's proposal.

Representatives from the business community expressed concerns about the impact of increased non-residential rates on their competitiveness and profitability, while others questioned the accuracy of the LEC's cost projections.

Other participants further emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in the tariff-setting process and advocated for safeguards to protect vulnerable consumers.

The LERC's commissioners, during the hearing, however, listened intently to the various perspectives and took detailed notes on the concerns and recommendations presented.

They stressed their commitment to conducting a thorough review of the LEC's application, considering all factors and ensuring that the final decision serves the best interests of Liberia and its citizenry.

The Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the LERC, Claude J. Katta, asserted that the LERC understands the sensitivity of electricity tariffs and the significant impact they have on the economy and the lives of the citizenry.

He then pledged the LERC commitment to a transparent and equitable process that balances the need for a financially viable LEC with the need to protect consumers and promote economic development.

Chairman Katta then assured stakeholders that it will consider all feedback and data presented during the hearing before making its final determination, which will be communicated through official channels.