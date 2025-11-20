Liberia: Over 1000 KM of Roads Were Rehabilitated in Under Two Years

Monrovia — Addressing the 22nd Annual General Meeting of ARMFA (African Road Maintenance Funds Association) held at the Ellen-Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Madam Neufville Wento announced that at least 1,000 kilometers of main and secondary roads and corridors have been paved and adequately maintained from 2023 to 2025.

According to her, over the course of her ascendancy as head of the National Road Funds (NRF), a little over US$45 million has been generated to rehabilitate major roads and corridors across the country.

She mentioned a rise of $US 14 million in 2023 and $US 31 million in unprecedented funds in 2024, the highest generated by NRF, to pave over 1,000 roads and perform maintenance work.

Wento, tributes President Boakai and the government of Liberia for their commitment to road rehabilitation, which they have made a national priority.

The NRF boss hailed the Liberian leader for his strategic vision for national development, which is based on three essential pillars: unity, infrastructure, and inclusive roads.

"This government has made rehabilitation, construction, and maintenance of roads a national priority, and as such, through the NRF, life skill programs, we have been able to rehabilitate more than one thousand kilometers of primary and secondary roads," Wento said.

At the same time, Madam Wento emphasized the importance of regional solidarity as key to Africa's road transformation and development, describing roads as pillars of development.

"Roads are not just for transportation but are an engine of development, unity, and African resilience," he stressed.

Also speaking, Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan highlighted the importance of the sustainability of road infrastructure amid mobility challenges in Africa.

Minister Ngafuan rallied support for more sustainable, more resilient, and better-funded African roads. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.