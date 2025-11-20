Liberia: Govt Probes RIA Road Financing

Monrovia — Authorities say the US$100 million loan provided to the company was expected to be used transparently, in collaboration with the government, to ensure proper implementation of the nation's only major international access route.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs & Tourism, Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, revealed that several financial discrepancies have come to light since the contract was awarded.

"On the RIA road, there have been some concerns. The project is basically a loan, and the arrangement is such that, on a year-by-year basis, the government is supposed to make a certain amount of payment. It is not one of the loans that you take to pay in the next 100 or 50 years," he explained.

He emphasized that the work done so far does not reflect the amount already disbursed.

"It is something that we are supposed to be paying, so the government has that obligation. Over US$100 million was disbursed directly, and as a government, we have some concerns about the kind of processes that led to that kind of disbursement, because the work being done is not commensurate with the money spent."

According to Minister Piah, these discrepancies prompted the government to seek an independent audit.

As the result, government requested the GAC to audit the financial transaction surrounding that road, that audit process has been ongoing and the outcome will be made available, which will inform how the government proceed further, because as a government it has not been able to make additional payment, because the amount of money that was paid plus the extend of work done does not commensurate, he added.

Earlier in 2025, East International faced growing public criticism over alleged poor labor practices, sparking complaints from several contractors. Minister Piah disclosed that the government has already reassigned the Tower Hill Bridge project to the China Roadways Construction Corporation, which is now taking over the initiative.

The RIA Road remains one of Liberia's most significant infrastructure projects, a transformative plan to upgrade the narrow and hazardous route between Monrovia and the Roberts International Airport into a four-lane, international-standard highway. The 45-kilometer project includes modern lighting, drainage, and safety infrastructure.

Seen as a key gateway to Liberia, the road is the first major point of contact for visitors entering the country. Its reconstruction also strengthens regional connectivity, benefiting counties such as Margibi, Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Sinoe, Grand Kru, and Maryland.

The original groundbreaking took place in February 2020 under former President George Weah. The project was divided into multiple lots, including the ELWA Junction-Disco Hill segment, where asphalt pavement began in June 2023.

Valued at US$116 million, the project is being executed by East International Group in partnership with China Railways. The cost structure includes approximately US$80 million for civil works, US$7 million for design and supervision, and US$7.5 million for resettlement. It is pre-financed over five years, including two years of maintenance support.

Engineers have raised concerns about construction quality, particularly culvert placement and drainage, warning that poor planning could compromise long-term durability.

Upon completion, the highway is expected to significantly improve traffic flow, safety, and economic activity. Officials say the road will include streetlights, traffic signals, upgraded drainage systems, and standardized culverts.