Liberia: Wash Legislative Caucus Sounds Alarm

The Head of Secretariat of the WASH Legislative Caucus, Timothy Kpeh, is calling for urgent government and partner intervention following disturbing reports of a worsening water and sanitation crisis in Grand Bassa and Grand Gedeh Counties.

Speaking Tuesday in Gbarnga, Mr. Kpeh said the WASH Legislative Caucus Secretariat is deeply troubled by media accounts detailing severe challenges in Ceeko Camp, located within the Liberian Agricultural Company (LAC) concession area, and at the Palace of Correction in Zwedru.

He warned that the conditions now pose an immediate danger to public health, human dignity, and basic rights.

According to him, all three hand-pumps serving residents of Ceeko Camp have collapsed. One pump was reportedly contaminated with a dead dog, another is producing foul-smelling water, and the third has completely dried up. With no safe drinking water available, residents, including women and children, have turned to unsafe running water sources, leading to reported cases of illness.

Mr. Kpeh noted that although LAC has begun housing renovations in the area, access to clean and safe drinking water must remain the foremost priority, as it is essential for life, health, and community well-being.

At the same time, he raised alarms over a serious sanitation breakdown at the Palace of Correction in Zwedru, where inadequate water supply is threatening the safety of inmates, correction officers, and staff. He stressed that the situation requires immediate attention to prevent a broader public health crisis.

In response, the WASH Legislative Caucus Secretariat is calling for the following urgent actions:

1. Immediate government intervention through the Ministry of Public Works, LWSC, and the National WASH Commission to assess and deploy emergency WASH support to Ceeko Camp and the Zwedru Correction Center.

2. LAC management to restore and rehabilitate all non-functional hand-pumps and ensure sustainable water and sanitation services for communities within its concession.

3. Development partners and NGOs to collaborate with county authorities and provide technical and logistical support for emergency water supply, sanitation restoration, and health protection.

4. Local authorities in Grand Bassa and Grand Gedeh prioritize WASH response and coordinate with national agencies for rapid intervention.

Mr. Kpeh reaffirmed the WASH Legislative Caucus's commitment to advocating for improved water and sanitation services across Liberia, emphasizing that no rural or urban community should be left behind.

"Access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation is not a privilege," he said. "It is a fundamental right and a national responsibility."