West Africa: Nigeria, Niger Secure Spots At 2025 World Chovken Championship

Nigeria and the Niger Republic have earned the right to represent Africa at the upcoming Chovken World Championship, scheduled to hold next year in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Their qualification follows stellar performances at the recently concluded African Chovken Championship held at the prestigious Guards Polo Club in Abuja. The Nigerian Eagles and their Nigerien counterparts impressed judges and fans alike, securing their passages to the global stage as Africa's official flag bearers.

Teams from Ghana and the Islamic Republic of Egypt, which finished third and fourth respectively in the continental championship, will have to wait for the next round of African qualifiers for another chance to compete internationally.

Confirming Nigeria's World Championship qualification, President of the International Chovken Federation (ICF), Bahruz Nabiyev, expressed confidence that both the Eagles and the Niger team would make Africa proud at the global fiesta next year. He praised the high standard of performance, discipline, and sportsmanship demonstrated by all participating teams during the continental championship.

Nabiyev also highlighted the growing popularity of Chovken in Africa, noting that the ancient equestrian sport--which bears many similarities to polo--is taking firm root in Nigeria and across the continent.

"We in the ICF are very happy at the high level of sportsmanship, disciplines and the popularity of the game of Chovken in Nigeria and other African countries and we are looking forward to seeking more countries to join the growing Chovken family very soon," the President added.

He further revealed that the African representatives will join other qualifiers from Europe and Asia at the World Championship, while the final set of qualifiers will emerge from the North and South American Championship scheduled to hold in Argentina later this December.

President of the African Region Chovken Federation, Nura Kangiwa, praised all the winners for their outstanding sportsmanship and discipline throughout the continental championship. He also commended the International Chovken Federation (ICF) for awarding Nigeria the hosting rights for the inaugural African championship, declaring that Chovken has firmly established itself in Nigeria and across the continent.

Kangiwa, who led Nigeria to the first-ever Chovken World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan last year, expressed gratitude to ICF President Bahruz Nabiyev and other officials for providing African countries the opportunity to showcase their skills on the global stage.

Abdulkarim Jubrin, President of the Nigerian Chovken Federation (NCF), congratulated the national team for their achievement and for making the country proud by qualifying for the World Championship.