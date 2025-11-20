Nigeria: MTN NLO Cup Kicks Off Dec 8 in Bwari

The Nationwide League One (NLO) has announced December 8 as the kick-off date for the 2025 MTN NLO Cup in Bwari.

This championship, a key event on the NLO calendar, is proudly sponsored by telecommunications giant MTN.

Tudun Wada FC emerged as the champions of the inaugural edition, defeating Palm Syrup in an exciting match that ended with a total of nine goals.

Eight teams have been selected to showcase the NLO brand of football in the second edition of the tournament, which will take place at the Bwari Township Stadium in the Federal Capital Territory from December 8 to December 11, 2025.

According to a communication from the NLO Media Channel, the participating teams were chosen based on merit to compete in this prestigious pre-season tournament, sponsored by MTN Nigeria.

The clubs participating in this year's tournament are Dante FC (FCT), Likeminds FC (FCT), Jnr Danburam FC (Daura, Katsina), HB FC (FCT), Lapai FA (Niger), FC Nasarawa, Galadima FC (FCT), and Simonben FC (Kaduna).

Each club has been instructed to arrive at the tournament venue by Sunday, December 7, 2025, for accreditation and the official technical meeting.

A total of 20 players and 5 officials will be accredited for each club, and they must provide player licenses/IDs. Additionally, each team is required to submit their official jersey colours and two sets of playing kits to the NLO.