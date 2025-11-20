Nigeria: 1000 Participate in Stanbic IBTC 5km Walk for Health Campaign

1000 participated in the 11th Stanbic IBTC 'Together4ALimb' 5 kilometre walk aimed at supporting underserved children living with limbs in the country.

The participants began the walk at Walters Carlington and stopped at Law School at Victoria Island and returned to the starting point.

Speaking after the walk, Chuma Nwokocha, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc emphasised the importance of a healthy lifestyle, saying that the bank supported 200 physically-challenged children.

"This year, we are touching 200 lives. I just want to thank the parents who have trusted us from this journey, as part of the program we don't only provide for certain things, but will also help them with education until they turn 18. So we don't just help them physically but we make sure that they pursue those dreams by also equipping their minds academically," he said.

He hinted the plan to extend the walk to other parts in the state and country at large

"I would really like this walk to become a community setting in each community in Ikeja, Mushin, Surulere, VI and different neighbors in Sabogari, Kano and Maitama in Abuja. Whatever it is, people gather together for this noble course and also to encourage a healthy lifestyle for all of us," he added.

The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi, described the walk as a glimpse of hope for the children.

"Each step we take during this walk is a symbol of shared hope and collective responsibility. We are proud to stand with the children benefiting from this initiative, and their families, as we continue to drive awareness around limb loss and inclusion across Nigeria.

"The Together4ALimb initiative embodies our belief that banking is about more than transactions. It's also about transformation and making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve," he said.