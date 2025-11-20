Nigeria: Ochei Reiterates Pledge to Reposition Nigerian Tennis

Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), has vowed to transform the Nigerian tennis ecosystem and elevate local players to compete effectively on the global stage.

His commitment was a major highlight at a recent reunion of past and present lawmakers in Asaba, where Ochei's growing influence in sports administration was widely recognized.

The former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly emphasized that the Federation would focus on attracting sponsorships, funding, and creating sustainable career pathways for players, coaches, and other stakeholders.

"Our goal is to build an ecosystem that supports every aspect of tennis, ensuring that all constituents have a role to play in the sport's growth," he stated.

Ochei, renowned for modernizing the Assembly complex and spearheading legislative reforms during his tenure, has now channeled his strategic leadership into sports development.

His investments span youth and disability sports, notably through sponsorship of the International Wheelchair Basketball Championship, the Davnotch National Tennis Tournament, and multiple grassroots football initiatives. These efforts have been widely acknowledged as transformative for talent development in Nigeria.

Colleagues at the reunion noted that Ochei's election as NTF President was a natural progression, reflecting his longstanding commitment to sports and youth empowerment. Since taking office, he has introduced policies aimed at revitalizing the tennis ecosystem and positioning Nigerian athletes to compete on international platforms.

Lawmakers and attendees credited Ochei with bringing the same discipline, strategic planning, and people-centered leadership to sports administration that marked his legislative career. By championing programmes that expand opportunities for young athletes and strengthen institutional structures, he is reshaping Nigeria's sports landscape.