Nigeria: 150 Golfers, 300 Cyclists, Others Participate in Ircva Sports Events

The inaugural edition of the International Road Crash Victims Africa (IRCVA) sports programme recorded an impressive turnout over the weekend with no fewer than 300 cyclists, 150 golfers, and 400 walkers participating in the event.

The initiative, aimed at advancing road safety awareness, drew athletes and enthusiasts to the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GEJ) Golf Club at the Nigeria Air Force Base, Airport Road, Abuja.

The sports outing was organised in collaboration with the Kwapdaas Road Safety Demand Foundation, founded by the President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Bolna'an Dongban-Mensem.

Speaking during the event, she emphasised that the sports programme was conceived as a creative platform to educate Nigerians on safer road use and the need for personal responsibility while navigating public roads.

Addressing journalists shortly after teeing off, Justice Dongban-Mensem who is also the Chairman Board of Trustees for IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja said: "The purpose of this outing is to enlighten Nigerians on the safety of our roads. We want to use the sports programme to enlighten people to be mindful and take responsibility in driving."

Explaining the choice of sports featured at the event, she said the selected activities were naturally linked to road use.

"We are not actually limiting ourselves to anything but we opted for golf, and walking because they are avid travellers while playing the game just as cycling requires use of the road."

Justice Dongban-Mensem disclosed that participation exceeded expectations. "For the golf, we have about 150 players that registered to participate in the exercise. We also have about 400 persons that indicated interest in the walking. As for cycling, they are about 300 athletes that participated."

She added that trophies and medals would be presented as incentives to motivate participants. According to her, "Beyond the awareness, we always present trophies and medals as compensation to the participants to encourage and motivate them. The cyclists are out to drive awareness while the golfers will only play nine-hole kitty not full course."

Also speaking at the event, President of the Nigeria Golf Federation, Otunba Segun Runsewe, reaffirmed the federation's support for initiatives that promote safety and unity.

"This event around sports is about crash and safety in Africa and the Nigeria golf federation is in support of any positive movement to develop the humanity and coexistence among Nigerians irrespective of religion and tribe or others."