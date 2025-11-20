Nigeria: Judge Orders Kanu Out of Court Over 'Unruly' Conduct

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered Nnamdi Kanu of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to be removed from the courtroom following his "unruly" conduct before the judgement in the matter on Thursday.

Justice James Omotosho, in a ruling, dismissed three fresh motions filed by Kanu after the case was adjourned for judgment and dismissed them for being unmeritorious.

The judge further ruled that because of his "unruly and violent behaviour", the main judgement can be delivered in his absence.

When the judge moved to deliver the ruling earlier scheduled for Thursday, Kanu argued that the court could not proceed because he was yet to file his final written address.

Raising his voice, Kanu accused the judge of being biased and claimed that the judge did not know the law.

The judge subsequently proceeded to deliver the judgement.