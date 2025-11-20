Nigeria: Okpalefe, Okocha, Joseph Triumph At Ikoyi Club Ladies' Open

In a standout showcase of golfing skill, three players emerged as top performers in the 50th anniversary tournament of the Ikoyi Club 1938 Ladies' Golf Section.

Competing in the stableford format (29-36 HCP), Tessy Okpalefe led the field with 35 points, closely followed by Daisy Okocha with 33 points, while Busela Joseph secured third place with 31 points.

Reflecting on their achievements, Okpalefe, Okocha and Joseph expressed joy and satisfaction with their performances. They noted that the victory serves as motivation to further strengthen their dedication, discipline and skill development, with aspirations to excel not only in this tournament but also in future international events.

The three-day championship featured about 130 golfers from 11 countries, with Nigeria strongly represented by players from clubs including IBB International Golf Club, Abuja; Port Harcourt; Benin; and Warri.

As part of the anniversary activities, a special Masterclass was held for women interested in taking up golf.

Mrs. Yemi Afariogun, Head of the Publicity Committee, explained that the session "entailed educating all those who are interested in playing golf and have registered for the session, on the language, rules, processes and techniques of playing the game."