Nigeria: United Nigeria Airlines Accepts Apologies From VeryDarkMan, Mr Jollof

20 November 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dickson Omobola

United Nigeria Airlines has accepted the public apologies issued by Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, and Freedom Atsepoyi, also known as Mr Jollof.

The airline's Public Relations Officer, Mr Chibuike Uloka, in a statement, said it had taken note of their commitments to refrain from any conduct that could compromise aviation safety onboard United Nigeria Airlines flights or any other airline.

The statement reads: "United Nigeria Airlines acknowledges and accepts the public apologies issued by VeryDarkMan and Mr Jollof following the onboard altercation that occurred during the boarding of Flight UN0523 from Asaba International Airport to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on 17 November 2025.

"We take note of their commitments expressed via their respective social media platforms to refrain from any conduct that could compromise aviation safety, order, or decorum onboard United Nigeria Airlines flights or any other airline. We trust that this undertaking will be honored in the interest of maintaining a safe, respectful, and orderly travel environment for all passengers.

"We also appreciate the swift and coordinated intervention of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Airport Security, AVSEC, other relevant aviation agencies, the Asaba International Airport Authority, and our crew and operational teams, who managed the situation professionally and in full accordance with established safety protocols.

"As an airline, we remain aligned with the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, and all regulatory bodies in the collective effort to curb unruly passenger behaviour across the aviation sector. We urge the travelling public to continue to cooperate fully with airline personnel, security agencies, and airport authorities to safeguard the integrity and safety of air travel in Nigeria."

