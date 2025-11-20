Gambia: NHRC Embarks On Nationwide Monitoring of Prisons, Police Stations

As part of our mandate to promote and protect human rights and to support ongoing efforts to improve conditions in our prisons and detention facilities in line with international standards, the NHRC Commissioners and staff conducted a two-day nationwide monitoring mission from 17-18 November 2025.

The team visited prisons and police detention cells across the country.

The objective of this mission was to assess current conditions in detention facilities and evaluate compliance with international human rights norms, particularly the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (the Nelson Mandela Rules). These rules ensure that individuals deprived of their liberty are:

*Held in humane conditions

*Protected from torture, degrading and inhuman treatment

*Provided access to basic needs, healthcare, rehabilitation and reintegration programmes

*Guaranteed fair, speedy and equitable justice.

Our observations revealed positive developments within parts of the prison system and in several police cells. However, significant gaps remain, requiring sustained attention and improvement to fully meet international standards.

The Commission will compile its findings into a detailed monitoring report with recommendations to be shared with key policymakers and stakeholders, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, the Judiciary, and the National Assembly. The report will also be widely circulated for public awareness.

We extend our appreciation to Mr Ansumana Manneh, the Director General of the Gambia Prison and his Prison Commissioners and staff and to Seedy Muctar Touray Inspector General of Police, and his regional Police Commissioners, and Station Officers for their cooperation and support throughout the exercise.

