Nigeria: Kanu Fails to Stop Judgment in Alleged Terrorism Trial

20 November 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Alex Enumah in Abuja

*As court orders his removal from courtroom over unruly conduct

Detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu failed to stop judgment in his alleged terrorism trial before Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court.

Omotosho had last month fixed November 20 for judgment in the charge brought against Kanu by the federal government.

However, at the commencement of Thursday's proceedings, Kanu objected to the delivery of judgment, pointing to several motions he filed before the court as well as a pending appeal at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

Just like previous court sittings the IPOB leader also insisted that proceedings cannot go on until the court present a valid charge against him, adding that the charge against him before the court has already been repealed, and as such he cannot be tried.

Responding, the judge overruled him and moved to deliver his judgment, a development which angered Kanu, causing him to raise his voice in court challenging his continued trial.

He claimed that the judge was biased against him, adding that the judge did not know the law.

At that point, the judge ordered that Kanu be removed from the courtroom and proceeds to deliver his judgment.

Meanwhile, the judge ruled against Kanu in his claim that the charge was invalid as a result of his alleged unlawful rendition to continue his trial.

The court also disagreed with Kanu that there was no valid charge before it, clarifying that the amendment of the Terrorism Act does not affect any charge brought under it.

