Morocco/Nigeria: CAF Awards - Morocco's Chebbak Beats Rasheedat Ajibade to Win Women's Player of the Year

19 November 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Had she won, Ajibade would have become the fifth Nigerian to claim Africa's top women's football honour

Morocco's Ghizlaine Chebbak has been crowned the 2025 CAF Women's Player of the Year, edging out Nigeria's Rasheedat Ajibade in a tightly contested category that underlined the growing strength of women's football on the continent.

Chebbak, who plays for Al Hilal, topped a three-woman shortlist that included Ajibade - the dynamic Paris Saint-Germain forward - and Morocco's Sanaa Mssoudy of AS FAR.

The victory marks a major personal moment for Chebbak, who has been central to the rapid rise of Moroccan women's football over the last three years.

For Ajibade, the result brings disappointment after a standout year for club and country.

The Nigerian international had been widely tipped as one of the favourites following her strong performances for former club Atletico Madrid before switching to PSG and her leadership role with the Super Falcons.

Had she won, Ajibade would have become the fifth Nigerian to claim Africa's top women's football honour.

Nigeria has a rich history in the category:

Mercy Akide was the first-ever winner in 2001.

Cynthia Uwak won it twice.

Perpetua Nkwocha claimed an amazing four titles.

Asisat Oshoala went on to dominate with a record six awards.

Ajibade's near miss means Nigeria will have to wait longer for its next winner, despite remaining Africa's most successful nation in the category.

Chebbak's win also signals a continued shift in African women's football, with Morocco steadily closing the gap on the traditional giants.

Ajibade, still only in her mid-twenties, is expected to remain a strong contender in the coming years.

