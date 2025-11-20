Morocco/Nigeria: CAF Awards - Hakimi Crowned Men's Player of the Year Ahead of Osimhen, Salah

The last Moroccan to lift the award was Mustapha Hadji in 1998, making Hakimi's achievement a historic moment for both the player and his country.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been named the 2025 CAF Men's Player of the Year, becoming the first Moroccan footballer in 27 years to win Africa's top individual honour.

The last Moroccan to lift the award was Mustapha Hadji in 1998, making Hakimi's achievement a historic moment for both the player and his country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Hakimi, now firmly established as one of world football's premier full-backs, enjoyed an exceptional year for PSG and the Moroccan national team.

His pace, creativity, and consistency on the right flank kept him central to PSG's domestic and European campaigns, while his leadership helped guide Morocco through another strong cycle of international fixtures.

He finished ahead of Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Nigeria's Victor Osimhen in the final voting, capping a year in which his influence and maturity shone brightly across all competitions.

Hakimi's win also highlights the continued rise of North African football.

Coming on a night when Morocco celebrated multiple honours, his award reinforces the country's growing stature on the continent.

For Hakimi himself, it is a career-defining milestone, rewarding a year of elite performances and placing him firmly among the great African footballers of his generation.

Already, Hakimi has declared that the next target for him and his teammates is to win the Africa Cup of Nations starting in about 32 days time in Morocco.