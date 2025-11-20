Nigeria: SSS Arraigns Seven Suspected Ipob Commanders Linked to Simon Ekpa

Convicted in Finland, Simon Ekpa leads a faction of IPOB, which wants an independent country of Biafra.

The State Security Service (SSS, also called DSS) has filed terrorism charges against seven persons it says are commanders of the separatist group, IPOB.

In a statement on Thursday, the SSS said the charges were filed on Wednesday against the suspects who "were accused of receiving funds and other material support from Simon Ekpa and other foreign-based members of IPOB."

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Ekpa is currently in prison in Finland, where he was convicted of promoting terrorism in Nigeria.

Mr Ekpa leads a faction of IPOB, which wants an independent country of Biafra, made up of states in south-east and south-south Nigeria.

"A key suspect, Ibrahim Ali Larabo, accused of terrorism financing, is an illegal immigrant from the Republic of Niger, operating a Bureau de change (BDC) without a licence.

He provided financial services for the Simon Ekpa-led proscribed group, receiving and disbursing large sums of money for IPOB terrorism activities in the southeast," the SSS wrote in the statement signed by Favour Dozie, deputy director, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, at the agency.

Read the full statement by the SSS below.

DSS ARRAIGNS 7 IPOB COMMANDERS, GIVES UPDATE ON OTHER TERRORISM TRIALS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed Terrorism Charges against seven IPOB key commanders linked to Simon Ekpa before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

In the three separate cases, FHC/ABJ/CR/632/2025;

FHC/ABJ/CR/633/2025 and FHC/ABJ/CR/634/2025, filed on 19 November, the seven suspects were accused of receiving funds and other material support from Simon Ekpa and other foreign-based members of IPOB.

A key suspect, Ibrahim Ali Larabo, accused of terrorism financing, is an illegal immigrant from the Republic of Niger, operating a Bureau de change (BDC) without a licence. He provided financial services for the Simon Ekpa-led proscribed group, receiving and disbursing large sums of money for IPOB terrorism activities in the southeast.

The suspects were established to be IPOB commanders, arms dealers/couriers, ESN fighters, and foot soldiers funded and directed by Simon Ekpa, who has been convicted of terror-related charges and sentenced to six years imprisonment in Finland.

Also, the DSS has successfully prosecuted Ismaila a.k.a Mai Tangaran, the terrorist who coordinated the 2012 attacks on the IPolice Headquarters in Bompai, Kano State and other critical facilities, resulting in many injuries.

Ismaila was convicted and sentenced by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja. The trial, which began in 2017, ended on 18 November when Justice Nwite pronounced his verdict.

Ismaila, one of the leaders of the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP), was convicted on the four-count charge brought against him by the Department of State Services(DSS) under the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act 2013.

Justice Nwite sentenced him to 15 years in relation to count one and 20 years on counts two, three and four. The sentences are to run concurrently.

The DSS had earlier filed cases against two internationally-wanted terror suspects - Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Mamuda) and Abubakar Abba (aka Abu Baara) - whose trial will resume before Justice Nwite (of the Federal High Court in Abuja) on 15 January 2026.

The prosecution of Khalid Al-Barnawi, accused of being the mastermind of the UN complex bombing on 26 August 2011. Al-Barnawi continues. Barnawi, alongside four others, is being prosecuted for his involvement in the bombing.

Five others are arraigned on a nine-count charge before the Federal High Court in Abuja in suit FHC/ABJ/CR/301/2025 over their alleged involvement in the June 5, 2022, attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

Equally, being prosecuted by the DSS are 10 suspects arrested in connection with attacks in Benue and Plateau states. The suspects were arrested following President Bola Tinubu's directive to apprehend the perpetrators.

Also to be arraigned are the recaptured Abdulazeez Obadaki (aka Bomboy), believed to be an internationally known ISWAP leader, who confessed to having masterminded attacks on St Francis Catholic, Owo and Deeper Life Church, Okene and one Musa Abubakar, a key manufacturer and supplier of arms and ammunition, who was arrested in Plateau State.

The DG-DSS, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, upon assuming office in August 2024, ordered the review of all the cases he inherited. He also directed that forensic investigations be conducted on these cases to aid diligent prosecution in accordance with Nigerian laws.

Favour Dozie.

Deputy Director, Public Relations and Strategic Communications

Department of State Services (DSS)

20 November, 2025