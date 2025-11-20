Nigeria: Jigawa Governor's Wife Grieves Over Abduction of Kebbi School Girls

20 November 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
The Jigawa First Lady also mourned the loss of Brigadier General Musa Uba, a brave soldier who sacrificed his life in service to his country

The wife of Jigawa State Governor Amina Umar Namadi has expressed her deep concern over the abduction of 25 school girls at Government Girls' Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State.

Mrs Namadi stated this in a statement to reporters in Jigawa on Thursday following the Monday's abduction of schoolgirls in the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

According to her "My heart aches for the families of the 25 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls' Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State"

She said, the incident is deeply painful tragedy an attack on innocent lives, on education, and collective hope.

"I stand in solidarity with Kebbi State, with the parents and loved ones of the abducted girls, and with our nation. I pray earnestly to Allah for the safe and swift return of these students"

" I also mourn the loss of Brigadier General Musa Uba, a brave soldier who sacrificed his life in service to our country. May Allah grant him Jannah and comfort his family during this difficult time"

"Let us come together, support our communities, and demand that our children are protected always"

She prayed for Allah SWA to comfort those who are hurting, guide and protect the girls, bring justice to the perpetrators, and reward the fallen general for his sacrifice.

