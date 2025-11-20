Monrovia — Former University of Liberia student leader and current Special Assistant at the Ministry of Justice, Siaffa Bahn Kemokai II, has called on veterans of the Student Unification Party (SUP) to reclaim ownership of the movement and recommit themselves to its ideological foundation.

The program was held under the theme: "Golden Solidarity: A Legacy of Collective Resolve, Ideological Strength, and Discipline."

Speaking Monday at the 55th SUP Homecoming Program on the University of Liberia Capitol Hill campus, Kemokai challenged veterans of Africa's oldest mass-based student political movement to re-engage and help guide the next generation of campus activists.

"Comrade veterans, it's time to come back home," he declared. "Join us in carrying forward three principles: educate generously, organize patiently, and govern transparently."

Kemokai emphasized that progress should not be measured by recognition, but by the tangible improvement of people's lives.

"If we honor the Party's memory, we will invest in training young comrades, strengthen unity among us, and insist that power remains accountable to those it serves," he added.

"Reclaim the Party's Legacy"

The former student leader told attendees that reclaiming the movement is essential to preserving the values and ideological backbone that shaped its struggle history.

"Let our tribute not be mere words, but continued work that makes life fairer, richer, and more humane for the masses," he said.

"Your experience and leadership are vital in shaping the future of the comrades."

Kemokai called for unity among past and present members to preserve what he referred to as the "spirit and soul of SUP."

"From resistance to renewal, the mandate of this generation is clear: preserve the legacy, defend the ideology, renew the struggle," he remarked.

Liberian Independence Debate

Shifting to historical context, Kemokai questioned the narrative surrounding Liberia's 1847 independence, arguing that true freedom did not begin until October 20, 1970, when the Vanguard Student Unification Party was formed.

"How can a nation claim independence when it adopted the U.S. Constitution and flew the U.S. flag?" he asked.

"They created a republic for a few, not a nation for all."

Kemokai stressed that the formation of SUP marked the beginning of Liberians' "real liberation struggle."

"A Radical Diplomat"

Addressing the crowd, Kemokai positioned himself not as a government official but as a dedicated ideological product of SUP.

"Today I do not stand here as a diplomat," he said. "If you insist on seeing me as one--then know this: I am a radical diplomat."

He called on currently serving SUP executives to teach the organization's true ideological and historical foundation to prevent dilution of its identity.

A Profile in Student Leadership

Kemokai previously served as International President of the Federation of African Law Students (FALAS), becoming the first Liberian to hold the position.

He holds years of public service experience, having served with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before his appointment as Special Assistant to the Minister of Justice in June 2024.