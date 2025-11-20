Liberia: President Boakai Urges Stronger Collaboration and Smarter Investment At Armfa Annual Meeting

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., today, November 18, 2025 delivered a powerful keynote address at the opening of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the African Road Maintenance Funds Association (ARMFA), hosted at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.

Welcoming road fund managers, policymakers, and infrastructure partners from across the continent, President Boakai expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia.

"This is a gathering of dedicated minds committed to advancing Africa's road infrastructure," he said.

"Your presence in Liberia reinforces our shared vision for sustainable development and strengthens our collective success story."

Speaking on roads as engines of economic and social transformation, President Boakai underscored the vital role road infrastructure plays in driving Africa's growth.

He emphasized that reliable road networks are indispensable to agriculture, education, healthcare, commerce, and regional integration.

"Roads connect farmers to markets, children to schools, patients to healthcare, and businesses to opportunity," he noted.

"They are central to achieving Agenda 2063 and maximizing the promise of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)."

However, he warned that Africa must confront serious challenges, including climate change, rapid urbanization, and chronic underinvestment.

"When we leave potholes unrepaired or downplay the urgency of a collapsing bridge, we create barriers to the safety and advancement of our people," the Liberian leader cautioned the delegates at the meeting.

Speaking further about Liberia's Commitment to smarter Road Governance,

President Boakai reaffirmed his Administration's commitment to improved governance of the road sector, citing ongoing reforms in partnership with the National Road Fund.

He emphasized that infrastructure remains a core pillar of the ARREST Agenda, which prioritizes efficient, inclusive, and climate-resilient transportation networks.

President Boakai also reaffirmed Liberia's strong support for the African Union's Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA) and pledged Liberia's readiness to help drive AfCFTA's success through enhanced connectivity.

Addressing ARMFA member states, President Boakai urged delegates to use the meeting as a platform for ambitious and practical solutions.

"Let this be a forum for real answers, where we examine what has worked, what hasn't, and how we can boldly shape the future of Africa's roads," he urged.

"The decisions we make today will define our continent's development trajectory for generations", President Boakai reemphasized.

At the same time, He called for deeper collaboration with development institutions and the private sector, as well as an accelerated shift toward digital tools, innovative financing, and climate-resilient road systems.

He encouraged the delegates to pursue productive deliberations that will translate into impactful results for infrastructure development across the continent.

The African Road Maintenance Funds Association (ARMFA) is a continental organization comprising Road Maintenance Funds across Africa.

It promotes collaboration, knowledge sharing, capacity building, and coordinated road financing to support sustainable and resilient road infrastructure on the continent.