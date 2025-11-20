Liberia: U.S.-Based Liberian Backs Senator Moye Amid Jor Bridge Construction Dispute

Monrovia — A U.S.-based Liberian from Bong County, Dr. George Toto, has issued a statement defending Bong County Senator Prince Moye in his ongoing disagreement with Nimba County District 7 Representative Musa Hassan Bility over the construction of the stalled Jor Bridge in Gbarnga.

The dispute resurfaced after Representative Bility, who leads the Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), signaled his intention to take on the delayed project. His announcement reignited debate surrounding the bridge, prompting Dr. Toto to release a statement applauding Senator Moye's record and questioning what he described as Representative Bility's political maneuvering.

Dr. Toto described Senator Moye as one of Bong County's most consistent and development-focused leaders, arguing that effective leadership is demonstrated through long-term service and accountability rather than public declarations. He said the senator has shown legislative experience, administrative discipline, and a clear understanding of the county's development needs.

According to Dr. Toto, the Jor Bridge issue highlights the difference between experienced leadership and what he referred to as political experimentation. He noted that Senator Moye has long pushed for infrastructure projects supported by proper planning, budgeting, and collaboration with relevant government agencies.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Senator Moye recently wrote the Ministry of Public Works, formally requesting that the ministry authorize Representative Bility and the CMC to proceed with the Jor Bridge project. Dr. Toto cited this move as evidence that the senator prioritizes development over political tension, adding that Moye has shown no intention of hindering progress.

"If Representative Bility now takes responsibility for the bridge," Dr. Toto said, "he must deliver with the same seriousness and accountability Senator Moye has demonstrated over the years."

He added that residents of Bong County understand who has consistently represented their interests, emphasizing that Senator Moye's record cannot be overshadowed by political drama or unproven promises.

The Jor Bridge, a key connector in Gbarnga, has been a longstanding concern for local residents. With Senator Moye's request now before the Ministry of Public Works, citizens are closely watching to see whether Representative Bility will move forward with construction.