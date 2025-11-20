Liberia: Big Names, Big Battles - Orange Cup Draw Ignites National Football Fever

Monrovia — Anticipation is rising across Liberia's footballing communities following the release of the 2024 Orange Cup Men's Category Draw, which has produced a compelling fixture marked by rivalries, unpredictability, and the promise of dramatic upsets.

The draw was conducted on Tuesday November 18, 2025 at the headquarters of the Liberia football association under the supervision of LFA Competition Manager Joel Freeman,who confirmed several key paths in the tournament including a crucial advancement detail involving LPRC Oilers and Cece United.

In one of the draw's most eye-catching pairings, first division big spenders LPRC Oilers will square off against Cece United, a fixture that pits experience against youthful exuberance.

Freeman noted that the winner of the duel will advance to face Sinoe NPA, setting the stage for a potentially explosive next round.

Elsewhere, Nimba Kwado has been matched with first division side Discoveries SA, a contest expected to set the tone for Nimba County's presence in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Watanga FC will lock horns with District 17 FC, a side steadily climbing the ranks and eager to prove they belong among Liberia's established football names.

District 17 FC during the last edition pulled the biggest upset when they knocked out Bea Mountain from the competition and all eyes will be on the second division boys to see if they can repeat what they did last year.

In another intriguing tie, Ganta based, Gompa FC will take on the church boys of Jubilee Jubilee FC, while high flying newly promoted first division club Gardnerville FC welcomes Pag FC, a matchup that could swing either way given both teams' performances.

Gedeh FC also enters the fray with a stern test against Paynesville FC who will have to travel to the southeast.

One of Liberia's historic football giants, Invincible Eleven (IE), has been paired against first division bottom club Downtown FC, presenting a clash blending with modern ambition.

IE continues its search for identity and stability, while Downtown FC will be hoping they can use the Cup to make up for their terrible performances in the first division league.

Wein Town United will host Bea Mountain, another disciplined, high-energy side.

Mighty Barrolle, one of the nation's most storied clubs, will battle Wologisi FC in a fixture shaping up to be a classic test of experience versus momentum.

At the port community, Freeport FC will face Samira FC, while the Borough of New Kru Town is buzzing as Borough FC will take on SUSA FC, a tie expected to produce one of the round's liveliest atmospheres at the D. Tweh pitch.

Also featured in the draw is Heaven Eleven versus Golden Dream, FC Fassell versus NPA Anchor FC, and Margibi FC paired with Shaita FC, rounding out a competitive bracket.

Defending Champions Enter in Next Round

In a notable development, last season's Orange Cup champions Blackman Warriors and the beaten finalists LISCR FC will not participate in the first round. Both teams have been granted automatic advancement and will join the competition in the second round, a decision consistent with the competition's revised structure.

Competition Format Adjusted Following Team Increase

A total of 31 teams were paired in Tuesday's draw. With the addition of Jubilee FC, the Liberia Football Association has introduced an elimination phase to balance the tournament structure ahead of the second round where the heavyweights including Blackman Warriors and LISCR FC will enter.

Prize Money Sees Major Upgrade

In a significant boost to the competition, the LFA has announced an upgraded US$10,000 prize purse for the 2025/26 Orange Cup, shared across the men's and women's categories.

This marks a substantial rise from last season's L$1,500,000 prize for the men and L$1,000,000 for the women.

Sources within the LFA suggest that the prize package may increase even further, reflecting ongoing efforts to elevate the profile and competitiveness of the tournament.

As teams fine-tune their preparations, fans nationwide are bracing for weeks of excitement, passion, and football drama in a competition that continues to grow in stature.

Meanwhile the dates for the commencement of the Orange will be announced later by the Competition department of the LFA.