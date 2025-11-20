Liberia: 'The Players Failed Me'--Coach Manneh Explains Down Town FC Exit

Monrovia — Newly appointed Freeport FC head coach Tarpha Manneh, who recently resigned from LFA first division side Down Town FC, has revealed that his decision to leave the club was driven by what he described as the players' "failure to perform up to standard" during the ongoing LFA First Division campaign.

In an exclusive interview with FrontPageAfrica, Coach Manneh explained that Down Town FC's continued poor performances were not the fault of the club's management, but rather the inability of the players to implement the tactical instructions and training delivered to them.

According to him, the players consistently struggled to execute basic strategies, despite extensive preparation.

"I cannot blame Down Town FC management headed by CEO Pokah Roberts," Manneh said.

"They supported me fully in every area. But the players failed to put into practice the strategies and skills we trained for. During my time with the team, I saw no improvement."

Two Months Without Progress

Coach Manneh, who spent two consecutive months at Down Town FC, stated that he observed little to no improvement in the players' output both during training sessions and on matchdays.

He said he had anticipated gradual changes, but those hopes never materialized.

"Maybe my luck is not with Down Town FC," he said.

"I expected improvement, but the players' performance did not change. Out of six games, we had one win and five defeats. That absolutely let me down and became the key reason for my resignation."

Manneh stressed that the club's officials provided all necessary support, and that the issue was solely the players' failure to deliver on the pitch.

Beats Former Club in First Game With Freeport

Ironically, over the weekend, Coach Manneh led his new team Freeport FC to a 2-1 victory against Down Town FC at the Dorris Williams Sports Ground in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, in the ongoing LFA First Division league.

Despite the victory, both Freeport FC and Down Town FC remain bottom of the league table, sitting first and second from the bottom respectively, as the season continues.