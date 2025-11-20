Liberia: LACRA Uncovers Major Cocoa Smuggling Syndicate At Freeport of Monrovia

Monrovia — The Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA) has announced the discovery and disruption of a sophisticated criminal syndicate operating an illegal scheme designed to smuggle a large quantity of cocoa beans, defrauding both the Authority and the Government of Liberia (GoL) of thousands of United States Dollars in potential revenue.

According tThe attempted illicit activity was uncovered by vigilant LACRA inspectors assigned to the main gate of the Freeport of Monrovia over the weekend.

The calculated ploy involved an attempt to illegally export ten (10) containers of cocoa beans. The operation was traced to an entity identified as Aloysius and Sons Inc., a company that is not registered or authorized by LACRA to engage in the export of cocoa beans from Liberia.

During the inspection, the driver of one of the trucks, transporting a container with the following information, managed to flee the scene when officers approached to question him:

* Bill of Lading: IBE0107733

* Car Plate #: H01704

* Container Number: CMAU 2536337

While two (2) of the containers regrettably managed to cross the gate, the remaining eight (8) containers were successfully intercepted and arrested by LACRA inspectors.

Commenting on the incident, Acting Director General Dan Saryee unequivocally condemned the action, describing the attempted smuggling as a "calculated ploy" by unscrupulous elements to defraud the system and deny the Liberian people of rightful revenue."

Acting Director General Saryee has formally called on the Liberia Sea Port Police and other relevant security agencies to immediately launch a full-scale investigation into the situation to identify and apprehend all individuals and entities involved in this criminal syndicate.

The Acting Director General also issued a stern warning regarding internal involvement, vowing drastic action against any LACRA staff found to have colluded or participated in the illegal scheme.

He further promised to ensure that the situation does not go unpunished and that robust measures are put in place to prevent future occurrences.

LACRA remains committed to fostering a transparent and legal cocoa and coffee sector and will continue to work tirelessly to combat smuggling and protect the nation's agricultural resources.

