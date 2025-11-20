West Africa: Ghana, International Partners Combat Vehicle Crime

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has intensified efforts to combat vehicle crime in Ghana through collaboration with both national and international partners. Key agencies involved include the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Interpol, DigiPoll, and the FBI.

The partnerships aim to share intelligence on vehicles stolen abroad and imported into Ghana, as well as on transnational criminal networks involved in the stolen motor vehicle trade and associated crimes, such as money laundering, insurance fraud, identity theft, and credit card fraud.

Speaking to the press in Accra, Director-General of CID, Commissioner of Police (COP) Lydia Yaako Donkor, revealed that between January and July 2025, these collaborative efforts led to the recovery of 43 stolen vehicles, primarily high-value luxury brands including Rolls-Royce, Audi Q8, Porsche, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.

The recovered vehicles originated from countries such as the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Canada, the United States, Germany, Italy, and France. Investigations on 18 of these cases have been completed, with courts ordering repatriation of the vehicles. To date, eight vehicles have been returned to their countries of origin, while 10 await repatriation. Investigations on the remaining 25 vehicles are ongoing.

COP Yaako Donkor emphasised that thorough investigations are conducted for each impounded vehicle, allowing importers the opportunity to provide proof of legitimate purchase. However, in most cases, importers fail to show ownership documentation prior to importation. She clarified that payment of customs duties in Ghana does not establish legitimate ownership.

To strengthen the fight against vehicle crime, the CID has established a special task force to conduct intelligence-driven operations targeting stolen vehicles. This initiative has already led to the impounding of six vehicles stolen from Canada, including four Toyota Tundras, a Toyota RAV4, and a Range Rover. Investigations into their theft and importation are ongoing.

COP Yaako Donkor also revealed that intelligence indicates criminals often use fake identities to rent vehicles from car rental companies and then ship them abroad before terminating payments. Other vehicles are stolen directly from owners, with tracking systems disabled before shipment, or obtained using stolen credit card details, or imported to launder proceeds from crimes such as romance fraud and sextortion.

The CID has urged the public to exercise caution when purchasing imported vehicles. Buyers are advised not only to request customs documents but also to obtain proof of legitimate purchase or ownership from the country of origin, helping to prevent inadvertently buying stolen vehicles.