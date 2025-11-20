Ghana: Police Arrests Alleged Wife Beater

19 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Stephanie Birikorang

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has arrested a man caught in a viral Facebook video physically assaulting a woman believed to be his wife at Ofankor in the Ga East Municipality.

The suspect, John Odartey Lamptey, was apprehended on Monday, November 17, 2025, at the family residence following widespread public outrage and calls for swift action.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and shared with The Ghanaian Times, the CID confirmed that two of the suspect's siblings, Grace Kushie Lamptey and Louis Odartey Lamptey, were also arrested for attempting to attack a female tenant they suspected of recording and circulating the video.

The statement assured that the tenant was rescued and has been placed under police protection to ensure her safety. Efforts are ongoing to locate the victim, who reportedly fled the residence before the Police arrived.

Signed by CID Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Brigitte Babanawo, the statement reaffirmed the Police Service's commitment to safeguarding victims of domestic violence and ensuring that offenders face the full rigour of the law.

