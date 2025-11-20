Ghana: 2025 Budget Failed to Meet Set Targets - Minority

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has contested the 2026 budget and economic policy of the government, arguing that it failed to meet the targets outlined in the 2025 budget statement and economic policy.

During debate on the floor of Parliament, the Minority Caucus noted that most government projects across the country were not progressing as planned due to inadequate funding.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa East, Mrs Abena Osei-Asare, questioned the feasibility of the government's projected 4.8 per cent GDP growth for the end of the fiscal year, given that the GDP growth rate for the first half of the year was already 6.3 per cent.

"Today, I am happy to hear that their budget is on resetting for growth, jobs, and economic transformation. But Mr. Speaker, what do you see? Half a year, they have 6.3 per cent GDP growth, yet they are claiming GDP growth at the end of the year will be 4.8 per cent. How is that possible?" Mrs Osei-Asare asked.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She also refuted claims by the Majority Caucus that the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government borrowed GH¢60 billion before leaving office, stating that the actual figure was GH¢49.4 billion, as indicated in the 2025 budget statement and economic policy.

The MP for Walewale, Mr Mahama Tiah Kabiru, highlighted that the previous NPP government had left the Majority Caucus with four months of import cover in terms of Gross International Reserves. He criticised the government for fiscal indiscipline, noting that although GH¢13 billion was allocated to the Big Push project, only GH¢7 billion had been disbursed in the first half of the year.

"When a budget is approved, it is expected that it is well thought out and that the proposed allocations will contribute to national development," Mr Kabiru said.

In contrast, the MP for Bolgatanga Central, Mr Isaac Adongo, argued that the government had recorded positive economic indicators, particularly in inflation control and GDP growth. He defended the injection of US$1.4 billion into the economy, noting that it was generated from within the economy and contrasted it with the US$60 billion allegedly pumped by the previous administration.

"Mr. Speaker, it is a fact that we never pumped US$1.4 billion into the economy. What we put into the economy was forex that was generated by the economy," Mr Adongo stated. He added that the government would continue efforts to sustain the improved microeconomic variables.

The MP for Amenfi West, Mr Eric Afful, added that Ghana's achievement of about 99 per cent of the convergence criteria, as outlined in the 2026 budget and economic policy, indicated that the country had largely met its economic targets.