Ghana: I'll Assent to LGBTQ Bill Without Hesitation If...Prez Assures

President John Dramani Mahama has assured that he would not hesitate to assent to the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Families Values Bill if Parliament passes it.

"Marriage is between man and woman. A person's gender is determined at birth. Family is the foundation of our nation and creation. There are no questions or equivocations about what we believe in," President Mahama stated.

He added that the government was fully aligned with the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) in upholding moral values recognizing family as established by God. "So if Parliament endorses the Bill and it comes to me, I'll sign it," he affirmed.

The President made the commitment at the Presidency in Accra yesterday when the CCG leadership paid him a courtesy call. During the visit, the Council highlighted six critical issues requiring government attention: the fight against galamsey, the state of the National Cathedral, corruption, collaboration on mission schools, and the stampede that claimed six lives at a recent recruitment exercise in Accra.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Rev. Enoch Thompson, Vice Chair of the CCG, expressed concern over the perceived soft stance on illegal mining, urging government to continue efforts. He called for the completion of the National Cathedral, impartial anti-corruption measures, stronger collaboration with mission schools, and more transparent recruitment processes to prevent tragedies like the stampede.

Addressing galamsey, President Mahama acknowledged that lack of opportunities has entrenched the illegal mining menace among youth. He condemned the impunity of some in mining communities and cited a recent dawn swoop in Hwediem that targeted aggressive miners. Though over 1,700 illegal miners have been arrested, the limited capacity of courts has allowed some to abscond on bail. To address this, Cabinet has approved the Public Tribunal Bill, which would establish dedicated tribunals for speedy prosecution of galamsey cases.

"It's a complex fight, but we are committed. If we need to deploy security personnel at mining sites, we will," he said.

On the National Cathedral, President Mahama emphasised the need for broad consultations following a forensic audit to determine the way forward. Regarding accountability, he warned that anyone involved in wrongdoing under his government would face the full force of the law.

On mission schools, the President agreed that they should continue under the supervision of the Ghana Education Service, similar to the health sector, and disclosed that a new recruitment process has been developed to ensure transparency and efficiency.