Ghana: Safe Water Network Ghana Advocates Access to Safe Sanitation

Safe Water Network Ghana (SWN) has called for stronger national action to expand access to safe sanitation as the world marks World Toilet Day (WTD).

Observed annual on November 19, this year WTD is under the theme, "We'll Always Need the Toilet."

In a statement issued yesterday and copied the Ghanaian Times, SWN warns that although sanitation was a basic necessity, thousands of households continue to struggle without safe and reliable toilet facilities, especially in communities where access to clean water remains limited.

According to SWN, the growing demand for sanitation services, coupled with inadequate infrastructure and the mounting pressures of climate change, is undermining efforts to protect public health.

The organisation maintains that sustainable sanitation could not be achieved without consistent access to clean water.

"In Ghana, SWN is helping to narrow this gap through its ongoing investments in safe, affordable, and reliable water systems," it said.

The organisation has so far extended piped water connections to more than 15,000 households, schools, health facilities, and businesses, improving the lives of over 600,000 people nationwide.

The availability of water, SWN notes, enables families and institutions to maintain cleaner environments and operate improved sanitation facilities more effectively.

The statement emphasised that water and sanitation must be treated as a single, inseparable development priority.

"Safe water and sanitation are inseparable. Every piped connection we deliver brings us closer to a future where every household and institution can maintain clean, dignified, and sustainable sanitation," it stated.

The statement added that the organisation will continue strengthening community systems that support long-term sanitation solutions.

"As the global community reflects on the importance of sanitation, SWN is urging stronger collaboration among government, the private sector, and community stakeholders to accelerate progress toward universal access," it underscored.

This, the organisation reaffirmed its commitment to working with partners to safeguard public health, strengthen climate resilience, and ensure that all Ghanaians could enjoy safe water and sanitation services.