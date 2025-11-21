Nigeria: 'Father Paschal Is Alive' - Archdiocese of Kaduna Denies Rumors of the Murder of the Priest Kidnapped On November 17

Abuja — "It is not true that Father Bobbo Paschal was killed," reads a statement from the Archdiocese of Kaduna, sent to Fides, refuting rumors circulating on various social media platforms that the priest kidnapped on November 17 (see Fides, 18/11/2025) was killed. "Unconfirmed reports are circulating on social media that the kidnapped priest, Bobbo Paschal, has been killed," the statement reads, signed by Father Christian Okewu Emmanuel, Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Kaduna. "We wish to reject these reports as completely false and unfounded," explains Monsignor Emmanuel. "Father Paschal is alive, and the authorities are making every effort to ensure his safe release."

The archdiocese is calling on "the public, bloggers, and social media users not to spread unconfirmed information, as this could cause unnecessary panic, distress to the priest's family, and hinder efforts to secure his release."

"The archdiocese once again thanks the faithful for their prayers and support and asks that prayers continue for the release of Father Paschal and the other individuals still in the hands of their captors," the statement continues, concluding with the advice that "any information not communicated through our official channels should be ignored."