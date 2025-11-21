Liberia: 36,000 Liberians Living With HIV/Aids

Monrovia- November 20, 2025: The National AIDS Commission (NAC) has raised serious concern over a steady increase in HIV cases across Liberia, revealing that the number of people living with the virus has climbed from 34,000 in 2024 to 36,000 in 2025, with women bearing the greatest burden.

The alarming statistics were disclosed by NAC Chairperson, Dr. Cecelia Nuta, during a press briefing ahead of Liberia's observance of World AIDS Day on December 1. Dr. Nuta stated that women remain disproportionately affected, describing the situation as a public health challenge that requires immediate and targeted intervention.

"Women by far constitute the most affected group in Liberia's HIV burden," Dr. Nuta stated. "We urgently need increased domestic support and more focused programs if we are to reverse this trend and protect vulnerable populations."

According to data from UNAIDS, HIV prevalence among adults aged 15 to 49 stands at 1.2 percent for women, compared to 0.6 percent for men. Based on these figures, approximately 24,000 of the 36,000 Liberians living with HIV are women, making them nearly two-thirds of the affected population.

Health experts attribute the gender disparity to a combination of biological vulnerability and socio-economic challenges, including poverty, limited access to healthcare, gender-based violence, and inadequate sexual and reproductive health education, particularly among young girls and women.

Dr. Nuta further warned that Liberia's HIV response remains heavily dependent on international donor funding, a situation she described as unsustainable.

The NAC chairperson furthered called for stronger government commitment, increased domestic financing, and expanded community-based programs to enhance prevention, testing, and treatment efforts.

"Liberia cannot continue to depend largely on external funding," she cautioned. "If we are to meet global HIV targets and safeguard our citizens, especially women, we must take ownership of our national response."

As part of the upcoming World AIDS Day activities, the NAC plans to roll out intensified awareness initiatives, including mobile testing, community dialogues, media campaigns, and youth-focused outreach programs aimed at promoting early testing and reducing stigma.

The Commission expressed hope that the latest data will serve as a national wake-up call, encouraging policymakers, civil society, and communities to strengthen the fight against HIV/AIDS through sustained, gender-sensitive strategies.

With women accounting for nearly two-thirds of those infected, stakeholders warn that failure to address the growing imbalance could undermine Liberia's broader public health and development goals. The NAC has therefore called for renewed unity, increased investment, and decisive action to curb the spread of HIV and protect the most vulnerable populations.