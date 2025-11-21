Liberia: Fire Incident Near Liberian Pavilion Triggers Brief Evacuation At COP30 in Brazil

Monrovia — A fire outbreak near the Liberian Pavilion at the COP30 climate conference in Brazil caused a moment of alarm on Thursday as delegates were forced to evacuate part of the venue while emergency teams moved in to contain the blaze.

A source attending the conference confirmed the incident from the scene and described how the fire began just a few meters from the Liberian section of the exhibition area as delegates were settling in for a UN Women side event.

The source said the origin of the fire remains unclear but noted that electrical complications may have played a role. The Liberian Pavilion had reportedly been dealing with electrical challenges since the opening of the conference due to a mismatch between the 220 volt wiring used in the pavilion and the 110 volt wiring standard across the broader facility, according to the source.

According to the source, several devices brought in by the Liberian delegation had burned out earlier in the week after being plugged in, prompting them to purchase step-down equipment to manage the voltage difference. As preparations for the side event were underway, delegates were instructed to move aside to allow the program to begin when sudden alerts of a fire sent participants rushing out of the area.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and worked to extinguish the flames, eventually bringing the situation under control. The source said they were assisting in ensuring that all members of the Liberian delegation were accounted for and stressed that there were no reports of injuries.

The source added that the process of verifying the safety of all Liberian participants was ongoing but that initial indications suggest everyone is safe.

The incident occurred as thousands of delegates from around the world continue to gather in Brazil for COP30, the annual United Nations climate summit that draws government leaders, climate scientists, environmental groups, and civil society organizations.

Liberia is among the participating nations engaged in negotiations aimed at strengthening global climate action, shaping emissions reduction strategies, and enhancing support for vulnerable countries facing the escalating impacts of climate change.

The conference provides a platform for countries to review progress under the Paris Agreement, discuss updated climate commitments, and forge partnerships intended to drive global efforts toward a more sustainable future.