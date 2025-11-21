Nigeria: Lassa Fever - Nigeria Records 177 Deaths in 10 Months - NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has disclosed that Nigeria recorded 177 deaths from Lassa fever between January and early November 2025.

This was contained in NCDC's situation report for week 44, covering October 27 to November 2.

The report, released on Thursday shows that confirmed cases rose slightly from 11 in epidemiological week 43 to 12 in week 44, with infections reported in Ondo, Edo and Benue states.

So far, the country has recorded 966 confirmed cases across 21 states and 102 local government areas. The case fatality rate stands at 18.3 per cent, higher than the 16.5 per cent recorded during the same period in 2024.

"Cumulative for week 44 (2025) total: 966 confirmed cases, 177 deaths, CFR 18.3 per cent (higher than 16.5 per cent same period in 2024)," the report stated.

NCDC noted that four states; Ondo, Bauchi, Edo and Taraba, account for 87 per cent of all confirmed infections, reinforcing the heavy burden these states continue to bear.

The agency also revealed that the most affected age group is between 21 and 30 years. It added that no new healthcare worker was infected in the reporting week, a positive development following months of concerns over occupational exposure.

Despite the rise in confirmed cases this week, the overall number of suspected and confirmed cases has decreased compared to the same period in 2024, suggesting a potential decline in transmission or improved surveillance.

NCDC urged continued vigilance, early reporting of symptoms and adherence to preventive measures, especially in high-burden communities.