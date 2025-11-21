Nigeria: D'Banj Partners UN On Nigerian Youth-Driven Initiative

20 November 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Omotoyosi Idowu

This comes months after Afreximbank acquired equity in the singer's C.R.E.A.M. Platform.

Global entertainer and tech entrepreneur, Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D'banj, has secured a partnership with the United Nations to launch the Nigerian Youth Positively Driven (NYPD) initiative.

This comes months after Afreximbank acquired an equity stake in the singer's C.R.E.A.M. Platform, marking one of his latest milestones in technology entrepreneurship.

The initiative was officially unveiled at the UN@80 program in Abuja, where the Creative Alliance for Peace was also launched.

NYPD

The NYPD project serves as a national call encouraging Nigerians to document and celebrate positive actions happening in their communities.

Through the NYPD portal, individuals featured in uploaded videos can win a grant.

Also, uploaders receive a N250,000 Grant, while rewards will be issued weekly as part of a large-scale campaign to spotlight and reward positive impact across the country.

After the C.R.E.A.M. Platform rewards the NYPD's participants, the winning entries are transferred to the Creative Alliance for Peace for further amplification.

The singer uses the platform to reflect his ambition and pursuit of success in his career and business ventures.

Rationale

D'banj says the NYPD initiative aims to redirect national attention toward progress, innovation, and the people driving change. Speaking more about the opportunity, he disclosed, "When you talk about the creative industry, we all know that today, content is the biggest export that we have as a nation. Unfortunately, we don't have enough strong alliances or platforms where the youths can effectively access support.

"Africa is the most creative continent, and we have barely scratched the surface, at only 20%. I think it's essential to come together to have that voice. We're moving, and the movement is called Nigerian Youths Positively Driven (NYPD). With it, we have created an alliance, and now we need youths who are positively driven to join it."

The NYPD portal is now open for entries from across Nigeria.

