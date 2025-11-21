Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Two People, Abduct 15 Others in Sokoto Community

20 November 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The lawmaker representing the area at the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Sa'idu Ibrahim, said 15 residents were unaccounted for following the attack.

Gunmen have attacked Kurawa, a community in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing two people and abducting 15 others, including four nursing mothers and their babies.

Residents and the lawmaker representing the area told reporters that the attackers, armed with sophisticated weapons, invaded the community on Thursday, killing two people, including a traditional leader identified only as Saraki.

He said they include six women (including four nursing mothers), their babies, and others.

Mr Ibrahim alleged that security operatives deployed to the area deserted their duty posts, leaving the area vulnerable to marauding terrorists from neighbouring Zamfara State.

Residents said the latest attack on Kurawa followed that of Tarah, another community in Sabon Birni LGA, where bandits abducted several residents a few days earlier.

Killings and kidnapping for ransom continue unabated in Nigeria's North-west region despite the presence of security personnel.

Terrorists on Monday abducted 25 students at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in neighbouring Kebbi State, and killed the school's vice principal, Hassan Makuku.

Security agencies in Sokoto are yet to speak on the recurring violent attacks on Sokoto communities.

The police spokesperson in Sokoto, Ahmad Rufai, could not be reached immediately to speak on the latest incident.

His known phone number was not accessible on Thursday evening.

