Nigeria: Groups Petition UN, ICC for Independent Probe of Nigerian Killings

A coalition of Christian organisations has urged the United Nations and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate attacks and killings allegedly targeting Christian communities in parts of Nigeria.

The groups said recurring violence, coupled with what they described as slow progress in securing justice domestically, necessitated external intervention.

The petition was announced at a press briefing addressed by Bosun Emmanuel, a pastor who spoke on behalf of the Christian Social Movement of Nigeria and the wider coalition.

"This press conference is held under the auspices of the Christian Social Movement of Nigeria," he said. "We are appealing for impartial international investigators to assess the situation and determine the facts."

The coalition includes the Christian Social Movement of Nigeria, the National Christian Elders Forum, the Stefanos Foundation, the Apostolic Round Table, and the Nigerian Christian Graduate Fellowship, among others. Representatives said communities affected by the attacks continue to live in fear.

Mr Emmanuel said only a neutral, internationally supervised inquiry could help establish what has happened and provide a credible basis for justice.

"We request that the United Nations Security Council and the International Criminal Court send a team to verify what has been happening," he said. "Only an independent investigation can remove doubts, clarify facts, and pave the way for justice."

He also cited international conventions outlining the obligations of states and the global community to prevent and respond to grave harm against civilians.

"International frameworks establish clear standards for assessing serious violations. This is why we believe an external inquiry is necessary at this stage," he added.

The coalition expressed appreciation for what it described as growing international attention to Nigeria's insecurity, including diplomatic expressions of concern over the humanitarian consequences of recurrent violence.

"We are grateful for voices around the world that continue to highlight the plight of affected communities. International solidarity gives many families hope that justice is possible," Pastor Emmanuel said.

He added that differing interpretations of the violence by local actors underscore the need for neutral fact-finding.

"Whenever there are conflicting claims, the most credible solution is to empower appropriate international bodies to investigate. Nigerians deserve clarity based on verified evidence," he said.

The briefing also touched on broader questions of national cohesion, representation, and the responsibility of government institutions to ensure the safety of all citizens.

"Every government has a duty to protect all citizens. When communities feel unsafe, it is natural for them to seek lawful avenues for protection and accountability," he said.

Mr Emmanuel stressed that the coalition's advocacy is aimed at promoting transparency, not inflaming tensions.

"We are committed to peaceful advocacy. Our hope is that impartial investigation and constructive engagement will help restore safety and confidence in affected communities," he said.

The coalition said it will continue working with local and international partners until credible investigations are conducted and sustainable security measures are implemented.