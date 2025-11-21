Nigeria: Court Convicts ISWAP Leader As DSS Intensifies Terrorism Prosecutions

Abuja — The Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted one of the leaders of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), Ismaila, popularly known as Mai Tangaran, on a four-count terrorism charge after he pleaded guilty.

His conviction comes eight years after his trial commenced in 2017.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications at the Department of State Services (DSS), Favour Dozie, confirmed that Justice Emeka Nwite sentenced Ismaila to 15 years' imprisonment on the first count, and 20 years each on counts two, three and four. All sentences are to run concurrently.

Ismaila was charged under the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act 2013 and was found guilty of coordinating the 2012 attacks on the Police Headquarters in Bompai, Kano State, alongside assaults on other critical facilities that left several people injured.

The DSS also provided updates on ongoing terrorism prosecutions across the country.

Among the cases highlighted is that of Khalid Al-Barnawi, alleged mastermind of the 26 August 2011 bombing of the United Nations building in Abuja.

Al-Barnawi and four others are currently standing trial for their alleged involvement in the attack.

In another case, five suspects are being prosecuted in suit FHC/ABJ/CR/301/2025 for their alleged role in the 5 June 2022 attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The Service further announced that two internationally wanted suspects, Mahmud Muhammad Usman (also known as Mamuda) and Abubakar Abba (also known as Abu Baara), will return to court on 15 January 2026 when their trial resumes before Justice Nwite.

Additionally, the DSS is prosecuting 10 suspects arrested over deadly attacks in Benue and Plateau states, following President Bola Tinubu's directive that the perpetrators be tracked down and brought to justice.

Among those scheduled for arraignment is recaptured ISWAP commander Abdulazeez Obadaki, known as Bomboy, who has reportedly confessed to masterminding both the Owo church attack and an earlier attack on the Deeper Life Church in Okene. Also due to face trial is Musa Abubakar, described as a major manufacturer and supplier of arms and ammunition, arrested in Plateau State.

The DSS disclosed that on 19 November it filed terrorism charges before the Federal High Court in Abuja against nine key commanders of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) linked to Finland-based agitator Simon Ekpa.

The suspects were charged in five separate suits for allegedly receiving funds and other material support from Ekpa and other foreign-based IPOB members.

One of the accused, identified as an illegal immigrant from the Republic of Niger, is charged with terrorism financing.

According to the DSS, he operated an unlicensed Bureau de Change and allegedly facilitated the movement of large sums of money to support IPOB operations in the South-East.

The Service said the accused persons include IPOB commanders, arms couriers, Eastern Security Network (ESN) fighters and foot soldiers who were allegedly funded and directed by Ekpa, who himself was recently convicted of terror-related offences and sentenced to six years' imprisonment in Finland.

The DSS added that its Director-General, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, upon assuming office in August 2024, ordered a full review of all inherited terrorism cases and directed that forensic investigations be strengthened to ensure diligent and effective prosecution in accordance with Nigerian law.