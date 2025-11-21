Nigeria: 300,000 Children Are Out of School in Katsina - UNICEF

Katsina — The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that no fewer than 300,000 children are currently out of school in Katsina State.

The Chief of UNICEF Field Office Kano, Rahama Farah, disclosed this Thursday while unveiling the Nigerian Child 2025 Report at an event to commemorate the World Children's Day in Kano.

Organised by the Kano State Radio Corporation in collaboration with UNICEF, the World Children's Day brought together journalists from Katsina, Kano and Jigawa States.

Farah, who quoted the 2025 report developed by UNICEF, said Katsina, Kano and Jigawa States account for 16 per cent of Nigeria's 10.2 million out of school children.

He explained that while Katsina has 300,000 out of school children, Kano accounts for 900,000 and Jigawa state with over 330,000 children roaming the streets.

"Katsina, Kano and Jigawa together account for 16 per cent of Nigeria's 10.2 million out of school children. Katsina alone has over 300,000 children out of school, Kano nearly 900,000 and Jigawa more than 330,000," he said.

Quoting another report by the National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS 2024), Farah stressed that Katsina has 64.6 per cent of stunted children, Kano 51.9 per cent and Jigawa with 55.7 per cent.

He added that children in rural communities across the three states are faced with barriers to health and nutrition but with support from UNICEF, "they are overcoming these challenges".

He said: "UNICEF Kano Field Office has been working with the Governments of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States to address the development challenges affecting children as highlighted in the Nigerian Child 2025 report."

He reiterated that UNICEF's collaboration with the Katsina State Government has resulted in increased investment by the government in addressing severe acute malnutrition in the state.

According to him, the Katsina State Government has contributed over N1 billion for the procurement of Ready-to-Use-Therapeutic Foods (RUTF) under the Child Nutrition Match Fund (CNF).

Farah further said Jigawa and Kano State governments have contributed N1 billion each for RUTF procurement to tackle the prevailing cases of malnutrition.