Nigeria: D'Banj Seals UN Partnership On New Youth Initiative

Global entertainer and tech entrepreneur Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D'banj has secured a major partnership with the United Nations to launch the Nigerian Youth Positively Driven (NYPD) initiative. The deal is coming on the heels of Afreximbank's acquisition of equity in his C.R.E.A.M platform

NYPD was officially unveiled at the UN@80 program in Abuja, where the Creative Alliance for Peace was also launched. The NYPD project serves as a national call encouraging Nigerians to document and celebrate positive actions happening in their communities.

"When you talk about the creative industry, we all know that today, content is the biggest export that we have as a nation," said D'banj. "Unfortunately, we don't have enough strong alliances or platforms where the youths can effectively access support."

According to him, the new initiative will redirect national attention toward progress, innovation, and the people driving change.

"Africa is the biggest when it comes to creativity and we have not even scratched 20%. I think it is so important to come together to have that voice."

Through the NYPD portal, individuals featured in uploaded videos can win a N1,000,000 grant, while uploaders will receive a N250,000 grant. Rewards will be issued weekly as part of a large-scale campaign to spotlight and reward positive impact across the country.

After the C.R.E.A.M Platform rewards the NYPD'ians, the winning entries are transferred to the Creative Alliance for Peace for further amplification, development, and community deployment.

The alliance will also steer projects toward renewable energy solutions and sustainability-driven impact nationwide.