Nigeria: UNNO Health Group Marks 10 Years of Transforming Healthcare in Nigeria

20 November 2025
This Day (Lagos)

UNNO Health Group, founded by renowned physician and entrepreneur Dr. Hilda Titiloye, has marked a decade of pioneering what it calls hospitable health care, a patient-centred approach that blends clinical excellence with empathy and hospitality.

From its inception as a single clinic in Abuja, UNNO Health Group has expanded into a trusted healthcare ecosystem serving communities across Nigeria and beyond.

Over the past 10 years, the group has attended to more than 200,000 patients, establishing three clinics in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt, while also extending product distribution to Ghana, The Gambia, Uganda, and the United States.

The Group's operations are anchored on three key arms: Skin101 Clinics, offering specialised dermatology and aesthetic services; Skintivity Medical Skincare, a science-based skincare line designed for melanin-rich skin; and UNNO Institute, which trains healthcare professionals to deliver care guided by empathy, skill, and modern medical standards.

Dr. Titiloye says the organisation's mission goes beyond treatment. "We treat skin, but we care for the person living in it," she noted, emphasising the group's commitment to human-centred medical practice.

As it enters its next decade, UNNO Health Group plans to scale Skin101 Clinics across Africa, intensify research and development, and broaden its training programmes to raise a new generation of compassionate, well-equipped healthcare professionals

