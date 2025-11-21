Nigeria: UN Security Council Discusses Insecurity in Nigeria, Other West African Countries

Top officials raised fresh concerns over the rapidly deteriorating security situation in West Africa and the Sahel, calling for urgent, coordinated regional action to confront expanding terrorist networks.

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday called for urgent, coordinated action to tackle escalating terrorism across West Africa and the Sahel, warning that the region is fast becoming a global epicentre of violent extremism.

Top officials at the council raised fresh concerns over deteriorating security in West Africa, citing the rapid expansion of terrorist networks and the growing human toll of attacks.

Addressing the Council, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the situation in the Sahel and neighbouring regions "is growing more critical by the day," pointing to rising terrorist attacks, worsening fuel blockades in Mali, and a potential "disastrous domino effect across the entire region."

He warned that groups ranging from Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) to ISWAP, Boko Haram, and Lakurawa are expanding across the Lake Chad Basin, particularly in Nigeria and Niger, with violence now spreading toward coastal states including Benin and Togo.

According to the Global Terrorism Index, five of the ten countries most affected by terrorism are in the Sahel, which accounts for 19 per cent of global attacks and more than half of terrorism-related deaths worldwide.

Mr Guterres urged a unified regional response, strengthened cooperation between ECOWAS and the Alliance of Sahel States, and predictable financing for initiatives like the G5 Sahel.

He also called for a development strategy addressing the root causes of extremism, including poverty, weak governance, climate shocks, and lack of economic opportunities.

US Raises Concerns on Targeted Killings in Nigeria

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz highlighted what he described as the "ongoing slaughter of thousands of Christians" in northern Nigeria by armed groups and terrorist organisations.

Mr Waltz condemned the attacks "in the strongest terms," citing the abduction of 25 schoolgirls from Maga Comprehensive Girls' Secondary School in Kebbi State this week.

"It is tragic and it is unacceptable. Churches are burning. Villages are being razed. Thousands are killed. Clergy murdered simply for wearing a cross, for being a Christian, for daring to say they worship Jesus as Christ."

The US representative urged the Nigerian government to strengthen security, tackle impunity, and address the drivers of violence.

He also criticised the 2023 UN veto that ended Mali's sanctions regime, calling it a setback for accountability and regional stability.

Regional Leaders Warn Against Fragmentation

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, called terrorism "an existential threat to West Africa," citing 450 attacks and more than 1,900 deaths between January and November 2025.

He warned that fragmented initiatives and mutual distrust among states undermine intelligence sharing and stressed the need for predictable financing and coordinated regional efforts. "No amount of money, no amount of equipment will help us overcome terror if we don't collaborate and build trust," he said.

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio, speaking as ECOWAS Chair, stressed that Africa's peace underpins global stability and emphasised reintegration and dialogue with neighbours Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

He highlighted the need for intelligence sharing, air mobility, logistics, and surveillance to prevent the Sahel from becoming a permanent haven for extremists. "If we fail to act decisively, the Sahel could become a permanent sanctuary for extremist enclaves," Mr Bio warned.

Several delegations emphasised the importance of supporting African-led initiatives.

The United Kingdom reaffirmed its commitment to working with African partners, providing funding and training for Nigeria's National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Côte d'Ivoire's Counter-Terrorism Academy and the Regional Intelligence Fusion Unit supporting the Multinational Joint Taskforce.

These efforts aim to strengthen intelligence sharing and regional resilience. Greece highlighted the risks to maritime routes in the Gulf of Guinea, stressing the economic consequences of piracy and illegal activities, and detailed Greek participation in capacity-building exercises.

Côte d'Ivoire's International Counterterrorism Academy, operational since 2021, seeks to foster a culture of counter-terrorism across Africa, the country's delegate said. However, insufficient resources and the fragmentation of existing frameworks have limited their effectiveness.

In this context, increased engagement and mobilisation by the international community -- particularly the Security Council -- are indispensable.

Pakistan noted that 5 of the 10 countries most affected by extremism are in the Sahel and that threats are spreading to coastal West Africa. It emphasised that the people of West Africa and the Sahel "deserve a future defined not by fear, but by peace, dignity and development", calling for sustained political will, predictable international support and collective resolve.

Meanwhile, China stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty of States, while investing in development, employment and youth engagement to address root causes.

The Russian Federation highlighted the Kremlin's support for African countries, offering training, technical assistance and capacity-building in law enforcement, border security, counter-terrorism, finance and inter-agency coordination, as having received "highly positive feedback" from African partners.

Denmark highlighted the severe humanitarian consequences of the deteriorating security situation, stressing that "instability anywhere is a threat to stability everywhere" and calling on Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to recommit to cooperation with ECOWAS and the African Union.

Speaking for the Alliance of Sahel States, Mali's representative emphasised: "We are fully open to cooperation with regional countries and partners, in full respect of our sovereignty, strategic choices and the interests of our peoples."

Burkina Faso added that the fight cannot be won without coherent, predictable support free from political considerations and must address the root causes of violence, including poverty, marginalisation and lack of opportunities for youth.

Delegations agreed that defeating terrorism requires inclusive strategies addressing governance, youth engagement, climate shocks, and regional cooperation.

"Fragmentation only benefits terrorist networks," warned Somalia, while Ghana stressed that dialogue between ECOWAS and the Alliance of Sahel States will rebuild trust and consolidate peace.

Algeria and Guyana highlighted the need for regional coordination through African Union mechanisms, intelligence collaboration and disruption of illicit financial networks.

On its part, Senegal emphasised support based on the spirit of "African solutions to African problems" and the need for sustainable financing to overcome divisions.

Council members highlighted that effective regional security depends on coordinated, inclusive and adequately financed African-led initiatives, complemented by targeted international support addressing immediate threats and underlying socioeconomic vulnerabilities.

